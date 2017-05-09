All our favourite Toronto brunch spots for your Mother’s Day celebration

May is the month where you get to break out your floral dresses, switch over from Cabernet to Chardonnay, and, most importantly, when you shower Mom with affection to let her know how much you care. That’s right, it’s almost Mother’s Day! We know your gift has been carefully selected and you spent over an hour hand-picking the perfect card, but have you chosen where to take your mom for that special Mother’s Day celebration? Leave the frazzled Google searches and phone calls to us, because we’ve got you covered. Here are our favorite Toronto brunch spots that are perfect for you and Mom.
Planta
Let’s face it, Grandma is super picky with what she’ll eat. Every chance she gets she talks your ear off about how her doctor recommended a gluten-free, grain-free, sugar-free, practically everything-free diet. Frankly, you’re not sure what she can eat. Well you’re in luck, because not only is everything at Planta plant-based, but the kitchen is more than happy to accommodate any and every dietary restriction. The luxe Yorkville dining room has some of the comfiest seats in the city so Grandma can enjoy her coconut ceviche in the most relaxed way. Reservations are still available on Open Table.
Piano Piano
For those not watching their diet quite as carefully as Grandma, this Italian eatery is carb heaven. From the mac and cheese fritelle to the bevy of pasta options (the canestri alla vodka and spaghetti vongole e cozze are our personal favorites), the menu is sure to leave Mom licking her lips in satisfaction. If you still have room for dessert, share the multi-layered carrot cake. You’ll thank us after, we promise.
Hey Lucy
Three words: four dollar martinis. When Mom starts asking why you don’t come visit her more often or why you still haven’t given her grandkids, you’re going to want to start ordering those delightful martinis (we recommend the fuzzy peach or Godzilla martini). The King St. location has a discount lunch menu with everything from kale salad to make your own pizza options on it, so there’s something for everyone here. Mom will enjoy the quiet, welcoming atmosphere and you’ll thank your lucky stars for the incredible staff that will know exactly when you’re in dire need of a drink.
Figo
Located on Adelaide St., just around the corner from Hey Lucy, Figo is the perfect go-to if you’re bringing your large family to the celebration. There’s a brunch prix fixe as well as a tasting menu that’s superb for big groups and the restaurant is perfectly situated in the theatre district if you have tickets to Strictly Ballroom at the Princess of Wales theatre afterwards.
Bonjour Brioche
There may be lineups out the door and down the street for this Queen East French restaurant, but the delicious food is definitely worth the wait. Enjoy fresh baguettes, fluffy omelettes and yes, brioche, in the intimate café or on the heated, covered patio. Bonus points for the quiet music, reasonable prices (they accept cash only, so stop off at the ATM first) and large portion sizes. Mom will be pleased and so will your wallet.
Café Boulud
Chef Daniel Boulud openly boasts that his trendy brasserie has the best egg dishes in the city, and we’d have to agree. Located in the Four Seasons Hotel, Café Boulud offers an approachable entry point to French bistro dining, with its tableside preparation of Parisian steak tartare and mouthwatering confit de canard. As for those notable egg plates, we recommend the eggs benedict or the oeufs au saumon fume. Bon apetit!
Lavelle
The King St. West hotspot is sure to impress Mom before she’s even seated. The gorgeous rooftop restaurant gives her a stunning 360-degree view of the city and will make her feel like she’s queen of the world. Have we mentioned that there’s also a pool, bar and patio area where she can take in the breathtaking sights of the city?! Best of all, the restaurant is still taking reservations for Sunday and there’s still availability for groups up to six people.
Mildred’s Temple Kitchen
Located in the heart of Liberty Village, this is another brunch spot that’s well worth the long wait. The modern and airy dining area will make Mom feel right at home and the blueberry pancakes are hands down the best pancakes in the city.
No matter where you choose to go, just be sure to lavish your mom with hugs and kisses — because those are the tastiest treats of all. Happy Mother’s Day!