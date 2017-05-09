All our favourite Toronto brunch spots for your Mother’s Day celebration

May is the month where you get to break out your floral dresses, switch over from Cabernet to Chardonnay, and, most importantly, when you shower Mom with affection to let her know how much you care. That’s right, it’s almost Mother’s Day! We know your gift has been carefully selected and you spent over an hour hand-picking the perfect card, but have you chosen where to take your mom for that special Mother’s Day celebration? Leave the frazzled Google searches and phone calls to us, because we’ve got you covered. Here are our favorite Toronto brunch spots that are perfect for you and Mom.

Let’s face it, Grandma is super picky with what she’ll eat. Every chance she gets she talks your ear off about how her doctor recommended a gluten-free, grain-free, sugar-free, practically everything-free diet. Frankly, you’re not sure what she can eat. Well you’re in luck, because not only is everything at Planta plant-based, but the kitchen is more than happy to accommodate any and every dietary restriction. The luxe Yorkville dining room has some of the comfiest seats in the city so Grandma can enjoy her coconut ceviche in the most relaxed way. Reservations are still available on Open Table.

There’s a few days left to make a Planta plan to wow your mom with a light-filled room full of ‘gram-worthy decor and inventive plant-based brunch options! Be a #motherlover when it comes to booking your May 14th brunch spot! #MothersDay #brunch A post shared by Planta (@plantatoronto) on May 8, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

For those not watching their diet quite as carefully as Grandma, this Italian eatery is carb heaven. From the mac and cheese fritelle to the bevy of pasta options (the canestri alla vodka and spaghetti vongole e cozze are our personal favorites), the menu is sure to leave Mom licking her lips in satisfaction. If you still have room for dessert, share the multi-layered carrot cake. You’ll thank us after, we promise.

Amazing pizza lunch with @canolaeatwell thanks 📸 @knittedblissjc for this gorgeous snap today!! #canolaeatwell #pizza A post shared by PIANO PIANO the Restaurant (@pianopianotherestaurant) on Oct 18, 2016 at 12:40pm PDT

Three words: four dollar martinis. When Mom starts asking why you don’t come visit her more often or why you still haven’t given her grandkids, you’re going to want to start ordering those delightful martinis (we recommend the fuzzy peach or Godzilla martini). The King St. location has a discount lunch menu with everything from kale salad to make your own pizza options on it, so there’s something for everyone here. Mom will enjoy the quiet, welcoming atmosphere and you’ll thank your lucky stars for the incredible staff that will know exactly when you’re in dire need of a drink.

Cheers to Travel 🌏 Toronto, Canada 🇨🇦 A post shared by Sheridan Lee (@sheridanleem) on Oct 12, 2015 at 12:47pm PDT

Located on Adelaide St., just around the corner from Hey Lucy, Figo is the perfect go-to if you’re bringing your large family to the celebration. There’s a brunch prix fixe as well as a tasting menu that’s superb for big groups and the restaurant is perfectly situated in the theatre district if you have tickets to Strictly Ballroom at the Princess of Wales theatre afterwards.

Today’s top priority, #brunch 📷: @dee_sik A post shared by FIGO (@figotoronto) on May 6, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

There may be lineups out the door and down the street for this Queen East French restaurant, but the delicious food is definitely worth the wait. Enjoy fresh baguettes, fluffy omelettes and yes, brioche, in the intimate café or on the heated, covered patio. Bonus points for the quiet music, reasonable prices (they accept cash only, so stop off at the ATM first) and large portion sizes. Mom will be pleased and so will your wallet.

#SundayFunday captured by @chostar. This beautiful day calls for a beautiful brunch! #brunch #boozybrunch #riverside #eastend A post shared by Bonjour Brioche (@bonjour_brioche) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

Chef Daniel Boulud openly boasts that his trendy brasserie has the best egg dishes in the city, and we’d have to agree. Located in the Four Seasons Hotel, Café Boulud offers an approachable entry point to French bistro dining, with its tableside preparation of Parisian steak tartare and mouthwatering confit de canard. As for those notable egg plates, we recommend the eggs benedict or the oeufs au saumon fume. Bon apetit!

The King St. West hotspot is sure to impress Mom before she’s even seated. The gorgeous rooftop restaurant gives her a stunning 360-degree view of the city and will make her feel like she’s queen of the world. Have we mentioned that there’s also a pool, bar and patio area where she can take in the breathtaking sights of the city?! Best of all, the restaurant is still taking reservations for Sunday and there’s still availability for groups up to six people.

Rough morning? Let us take care of you with a proper brunch! 11AM to 4PM Saturday & Sunday 🍓🥞🍳🥐🥂 #lavelle #toronto #brunch A post shared by Lavelle (@chezlavelle) on Mar 18, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Located in the heart of Liberty Village, this is another brunch spot that’s well worth the long wait. The modern and airy dining area will make Mom feel right at home and the blueberry pancakes are hands down the best pancakes in the city.

Brunch with the coolest (birthday) guy I know. #brunch #mimosa #birthday A post shared by Kelsey Janelle Marie Thompson (@yeslekthedestroyer) on Apr 30, 2017 at 11:17am PDT



No matter where you choose to go, just be sure to lavish your mom with hugs and kisses — because those are the tastiest treats of all. Happy Mother’s Day!