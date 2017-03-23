Your favourite McDonald’s sauces are about to hit Canadian stores

Some days, you just need to grab yourself something super comforting (and fattening) from McDonald’s, and the idea of a mouthwatering Big Mac or succulent McChicken or Filet-o-Fish is just what the arteries ordered.

But sometimes, you don’t have a craving for their burgers — you just have a craving for their brilliant sandwich sauces. Well, McDonald’s is answering our foodie prayers in the best possible way. Let’s just say that it’s a glorious time to be alive… especially if you’re a Canadian who loves the fast food giant.

McDonald’s will begin selling not just one, but three of their most popular sauces in grocery stores this spring. That’s right, folks, soon Big Mac, McChicken and Filet-O-Fish sauces will be available on store shelves.

Just imagine all the ways you can use these sauces outside the McDonald’s food scene; sure, you can put them in sandwiches, but think of all the chip-dipping, stir-frying and salad dressing-making possibilities you could try with these babies.

Get ready Canada! Launching on grocery shelves this spring. #BigMacSauce pic.twitter.com/2Q0JyqaBTi — McDonald’s Canada (@McD_Canada) March 21, 2017



We’re not sure how the taste will fare on a homemade patty, chicken breast or broiled fish filet, but considering how delish all three sauces are, you probably won’t be disappointed. It’s also a way to save a little money and monitor your calories, because you get to dress your slightly healthier burger (okay, no, it’s still just as bad for you) exactly the way you want to.

A version of the Big Mac’s “special sauce” was made available to home cooks a few years back when McDonald’s Canada released a YouTube video showing how to prepare it. But by putting all three of them them in grocery stores, McDonald’s just upped their game.

Look forward to seeing all kinds of crazy dishes that fellow Canadians cook up with these sauces.