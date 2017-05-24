Our favourite fiery hot sauces

Any hot sauce maker can blow out your taste buds with a scorching, hot pepper sauce. But the mark of a good spicy condiment is one that has heat and flavour. We’ve compiled a list of our favourite fiery sauces — one for every palette and dish (though the true fans know that hot sauce goes on everything). Check out our picks below:

Made in Belize, Marie Sharp’s hot sauces are made with a base of carrots, vinegar, onion and crushed habaneros. From there, the Hot Sauce Hall of Fame brand amps up the heat, smokes out the flavour or adds citrus fruit — all grown on Sharp’s 400 acre farm — to make some of the best sauces we’ve ever tasted. Our favourite is the Grapefruit Habanero, a fairly spicy sauce with a tart kick. Although these sauces aren’t available in Canadian stores, the company does have plans to expand its sales. You can find a selection of her sauces on Amazon, too — or beg a friend going to Belize to bring you back a bottle (or six).

Damien’s Toronto-made Hotel Oscar Tango is a gourmet habanero sauce made from fresh ingredients — it contains no salt, sugar or other processed stuff. The flavour’s a little sweet and a little tart, which is accented with garlic and fresh herbs. It’s spicy, but far from overwhelming — like a more-delicious version of some of the popular big brands. We love the vinegar-based Hotel Oscar Tango, but its milder brother (Lima Zulu), made with fresh-squeezed lime juice, also pairs perfectly with fish, guacamole, salsas and curries.

Melinda’s — the ideal fish, shrimp or veggie taco topper — is a not-too-spicy sauce for those averse to burning their tongues but want to add a little bit of tangy heat to a dish. It’s one of the mildest jalapeño-based sauces that the company makes, so you can expect a fiery pepper flavour as opposed to spice from this sauce.

If you like your spice with a side of smoky sweetness, this is the sauce for you. The Montreal hot sauce makers first lightly smoke their jalepeños and then do the most Canadian thing possible: they add maple syrup. The result is a condiment with complexity — layered flavours with heat at the very heart of each bite. As far as Canadian retailers go, it’s easiest to get your hands on a bottle of Smoke Show in and around Montreal. Hot sauce aficionados from other parts of Canada can simply order a bottle online from the company’s website.

Vishanti’s Trini Gal is another locally made, organic and preservative-free small batch hot sauce made in Toronto. The bright orange sauce isn’t super spicy at first, but the heat builds up nicely, which makes it the perfect pepper sauce to drizzle over poached eggs in the morning when you might not be ready for a three-alarm fire in your mouth. We also like using Trini Gal to spice up our roti or mac and cheese.

This Mexican sauce is not for spice lightweights. The company uses the far hotter pequin pepper in their products instead of jalapeños — so take note: they don’t call Cholula “flavourful fire” for nothing. Cholula makes a range of widely available sauces, but our all-time favourite is the Chili Lime variety thanks to the splash of citrus juice that boosts its flavour. Use it to amp up the spice of a steak, chorizo or chicken burrito.

Maritime Madness sauces are grown, made and bottled in P.E.I. with zero preservatives and all-natural ingredients. While the company has a large selection of sauces and marinades (some are collaborations with local brewers), Crop Sauce stands out for its blend of picked green jalapeño, cayenne and habanero peppers, which combine to make a hot, yet extremely versatile sauce.

Heat takes a backseat to flavour in this mega-popular hot sauce staple that you can (and should) buy almost anywhere. This Chili Garlic sauce works with practically everything, including rice and pasta dishes, roti, stir-fries and french fries. Garlic is the dominant flavour in this medium-spicy condiment, but the heat factor is definitely evident underneath, so use it in moderation. If you’re not familiar with Huy Fong’s Chili Garlic sauce, go look in your fridge — you’ve probably got a bottle of their Sriracha.

The 1498 Scorpion Pepper sauce is a scorpion pepper and scotch bonnet-based hot sauce with a fruity sweetness (apricot and blueberries are mixed with splashes of honey and soy sauce). But don’t let its sweet profile fool you, because this tiny bottle contains a ton of heat — the sauce-makers rank it among their hot/extra hot varieties. We like this one on West Indian dishes, but it’s actually very versatile. Just be sure to have an ice-cold drink on standby.