Our favourite comfort food recipes, just like mom used to make

What is it about a mom’s recipe that makes us ever so satisfied? Perhaps it’s the fact that our mothers have spent years navigating around our constant whining and picky eating habits, all to make food that is perfect to its very core.

So whether you’re looking to make an ultra-comforting recipe for your kids, or even to impress your own mother with an unforgettable meal, the chefs and food bloggers at Gusto have your back.

Theresa Visintin, one of the A is for Apple hosts, knows that her mother’s recipe for rolled rice noodles, cooked together with minced beef and a plethora of crisp veggies, is the perfect dish to relax with after a tough day. Just look at that glaze!

“My mother is the queen of comfort food. All of her best dishes centre around fresh ingredients, simplicity, and most importantly, butter… her lemon chicken pie is the epitome of comfort,” Lauren Gulyas, host of A is for Apple explains. “I have tweaked her recipe slightly, mainly because I have an inferiority complex surrounding my ability to make pie crust as flaky as hers. Instead, I top this luscious pie with golden buttermilk biscuits made from scratch, which are just as delicious [and] without the stress.”

“This is the ultimate mother’s comfort dish for me,” says A is for Apple‘s Robert Jewell. “It was my absolute favorite when I was a kid and she makes it for me every time I go and visit her. Totally brings back all the warm, fuzzy memories from my childhood.”

Even for those of you who never had venison growing up, who doesn’t love a cheesy lasagna filled with meat?

“When life gives you pink lemonade, make these incredible pink lemonade cupcakes. Yes, we’ve amended the age-old adage and made life all-the-sweeter with these sweet and tart pink lemonade-flavored cupcakes,” Bite Me More states in their recipe. “Not only are they so perfectly pretty, but they’re also so easy to make. Trust us, everyone will be tickled pink when they get their hands (and mouths) on these delicious cupcakes.”

Desiree Nielsen, host of The Urban Vegetarian notes that “These scones are lighter than you’d expect and filled with satisfying protein and fibre thanks to the almond meal. A decadently, healthy treat!”

“Love pie? This is the perfect lemon meringue pie for you, courtesy of our Mom,” states Bite Me More. “It starts with a crust that’s the ideal combination of flaky and butter, is topped with a smooth, tart and luscious lemon filling and is finished with airy, fluffy and mile-high meringue.”

Don’t mind if we do.