The fastest way to chill a bottle of wine

By

Rebecca Alter

August 16, 2017
When it’s as hot as it currently is outside, you don’t need to settle for a lukewarm drink. Not when you can have a glass of wine (or two) that’s been chilled. Forgot to pop the bottle into the fridge the day before? Worry not! There’s a simple, speedy way to chill that wine bottle. Get ready, because ice-cold wine is but an arm’s reach away.

Materials

  • bottle of wine
  • 1-2 heaping tbsp salt
  • bucket
  • ice, enough to fill 1/2 of bucket
  • water, enough to fill bucket

Directions

  1. Put ice into bucket.
  2. Pop in bottle.
  3. Pour water into bucket.
  4. Add salt to water and stir, watching as the ice quickly melts into the water.
