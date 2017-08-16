The fastest way to chill a bottle of wine

When it’s as hot as it currently is outside, you don’t need to settle for a lukewarm drink. Not when you can have a glass of wine (or two) that’s been chilled. Forgot to pop the bottle into the fridge the day before? Worry not! There’s a simple, speedy way to chill that wine bottle. Get ready, because ice-cold wine is but an arm’s reach away.
Materials
- bottle of wine
- 1-2 heaping tbsp salt
- bucket
- ice, enough to fill 1/2 of bucket
- water, enough to fill bucket
Directions
- Put ice into bucket.
- Pop in bottle.
- Pour water into bucket.
- Add salt to water and stir, watching as the ice quickly melts into the water.