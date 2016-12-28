Fancy finger foods that are way easier to make than they look

There’s nothing like putting on your best outfit only to sweat right through it, toiling away in the kitchen over the hors d’oeuvres for your party guests. Not this year. We’ve got finger foods that take snacking to the next level—they taste incredible, look impressive and (feel free to keep this part to yourself) are super easy to throw together.

We love a recipe that lets you do everything ahead of time–so leave the chips and dip in the cupboard this year. And instead, whip up these one-bite wonders that elevate potatoes and sour cream to new heights with the simple addition of smoked salmon (A+ for presentation).

Tomatoes: so last year. Ring in 2017 by proclaiming pomegranate as the new base for EVERYTHING. Okay, that’s a bit extreme, but as the main ingredient in this super festive salsa, this juicy and crisp fruit might earn itself a more regular role in your kitchen. Serve it in a little bowl with tortilla chips, or even on a meat-based appetizer.

How do you dress up a breadstick? Wrap some prosciutto around it! And wrapping prosciutto around a breadstick is all about having the right foundation to keep it all together ( in this case, a sweet and tangy dijon-fig sauce that will take you all of 20 minutes to make).

Because there’s nothing you can’t make better by dressing it in a slice of prosciutto. Did we mention that this recipe requires no cooking and only two ingredients? Yeah, you’re welcome.

A perfectly topped crostini is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Featuring fresh parsley and cranberry jam, this one’s wearing the right colours for the season. Make the jam ahead of time (that’s what the week between Christmas and New Year’s is for) and spend all of 20 minutes pulling everything together before your guests arrive.

Throwing a kid-friendly soiree? Keep them happy (while holding on to your high presentation standards) with this fancy and easy-to-eat twist on the classic grilled cheese. Warning: it’ll be impossible to keep the adults away from these. Divide the bread into bite-sized portions, or put the cheese on crostinis.

Remember that time you tried to make sushi? Don’t feel bad, we’ve all been there. Which is why you need to try this recipe instead. It incorporates sushi-grade salmon and avocado, no wrapping or rolling required (which means that anyone can nail the plating part).

Now that the great cauliflower drought of 2016 has passed, we can once again indulge in the flavour-packed vegetable. Mashed with goat cheese and spices and then fried, these are basically tater tots, but upscale. Make a double batch, they won’t last long.

These cheese-stuffed, bacon-wrapped dates might be called man candy, but trust us, their appeal is universal. This is another finger food you can prep ahead of time and pop into the oven when it’s party time—they even freeze and reheat well!

The very best finger foods come in their own, edible vessel. Served in a simple-to-assemble spring roll cup, this mango shrimp salad is no exception. Another huge plus? The sweet and citrusy flavours come together to remind you of warmer weather—and might just inspire you to book a tropical vacation for February.