Extraordinary desserts you never thought you could make with cake mix

What’s not to like about cake mix? Not only does it make baking a whole lot easier, but each one also has an addictive flavour that’s hard not to love. So whether you’re looking for a super-simple treat to make, or a dessert with an extra special flavour, Bite Me More’s got you covered with four cake mix-based dessert recipes.

Cake Mix Berry Crisp

You’ve probably made some kind of apple or berry crisp before, but we’re going to take a wild guess and say that you’ve never made one with cake mix. Add some cake mix right into the crumb topping to give your berry crisp a lovely birthday cake flavour.

Birthday Cake Rice Krispie Squres

Kick this childhood dessert up a notch by stirring some birthday cake mix right into the bowl of Rice Krispies and melted marshmallows.

Birthday Cake Oreo Cookies

These birthday cake cookies stuffed with golden Oreo cookies are even better than classic chocolate chip cookies. Try them out for yourself if you don’t believe us.

Coffee Cake

Who says you can’t have cake for breakfast? All you need to do is make some yellow cake with any mix, and finish it off with a light, crumbly topping. Add some instant coffee right into the batter, or just eat the cake as is with your morning cup of java.