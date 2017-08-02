Experts revealed how to brew the perfect cup of coffee

Coffee drinkers know that finding the perfect cup of Joe is no small feat. Whether you’re making your own cup of coffee at home or visiting your local café, there are many factors that can make it taste terrible or amazing. Do you like it black or with cream and sugar? Do you prefer beans from Kenya or Guatemala? Are you someone who loves your coffee piping hot or at room temperature?

Thankfully, it appears that the search for the perfect cup of coffee could finally come to an end. Now that’s something worth raising your mug for.

The National Coffee Association USA (NCA) has just announced that they’ve determined a golden rule for making a great-tasting cup of java: you need a very specific ratio of water to ground coffee. When using a French press or a pot to make filtered coffee, those who prefer it weaker should use one tablespoon of ground coffee for every six ounces of water (3/4 of a cup). Those who prefer a stronger taste should use two tablespoons of ground coffee for every six ounces of water.

Once you’ve measured out that perfect ratio of water to grounds, the NCA suggests boiling your water between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit. You should then allow the water to rest for one minute after it comes to a full boil before pouring it over ground coffee. For those using a drip filter system, the NCA suggests waiting two to four minutes before pouring the coffee; and French press users should wait five minutes to allow the grounds and water to fully mix together.

When using tap water, allow the tap to run for a few seconds before filling up your pot — avoid using distilled or softened water.

Sounds easy enough, right?

The NCA also recommends using freshly ground beans to get the best taste, and to refrain from reusing coffee grounds as this will dilute the flavor of the coffee. If you find that your coffee tastes bitter, it could from over-grinding the beans. If your coffee taste flat, it may be that the beans were not ground enough.

You might also want to take note that thoroughly cleaning bean grinders, filters and coffeemakers after each use is also recommended. In fact, the NCA suggesting rinsing any equipment in hot water, followed by wiping down coffee tools with an absorbent towel.

Happy coffee drinking!