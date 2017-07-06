Everything you need to know about ramps

Ramps, also known as wild leeks, may sound inedible, but we assure you, there’s no reason to be intimidated by them. Why fear a healthy veggie that tastes like a hybrid between leeks, onions and garlic?

Cooking with ramps is extremely similar to cooking with scallions: they both have an edible bulb and stalk that you can eat raw or cooked. So if you’re interested in helping out the environment (and why wouldn’t you be?), you can eat up the whole veggie, root to shoot.

Not sure what to add it to? Try cutting up the bulb for a salad and save the leaves for a homemade pesto sauce. They’re good in the fridge for around four to five days, so don’t buy too many at once unless you’re sure you can use them all up.

As long as you wash them thoroughly (as you should do with any veggie you plan to eat), slice them, mince them or dice them to your heart’s content. So if you’re looking for a powerful, new veggie to jazz up any stir-fry, sauce or soup, this is it.