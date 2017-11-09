More to explore
Everything you need to know about cubing tuna

By

Rebecca Alter

November 9, 2017
Picking high-quality, raw fish is intimidating enough as it is. So when it comes time for you to chop it up and turn it into Hawaiian poke, you definitely want to do it right the first time around.

Thankfully, Mary Berg demonstrated the best way to cut up tuna on Mary’s Big Kitchen Party (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; on demand on Fibe TV1) and let her guests know the secret behind her technique. “The key to cutting tuna is that you don’t want to saw too much. You want to go — [with] good pressure — maybe only three passes,” she explained. Which means you’ll want to use an excellent knife capable of slicing through raw fish effortlessly. Sounds easy enough, right?

 

Catch Mary’s Big Kitchen Party every Friday at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; available on demand on Fibe TV, Channel 1.

