Everything you need to know about cooking with chilies

The chili pepper might be well-known, but it still manages to intimidate people in the kitchen. Because chilies have the ability to give food such a strong kick, people often save their encounters with these peppers for restaurants. But cooking with spice doesn’t need to be a scary ordeal; not when Luis Valenzuela, one of the hosts from The Latin Kitchen (airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET), has some handy info on using chilies in the kitchen.

Pick your pepper

There are a ton of different types of chilies, and each one features a slightly different flavour, texture and level of spice. But if you’re new to incorporating chilies into food, you might want to stick with a pepper that isn’t going to make you breathe fire.

“The most common chilies that people use in Mexico are poblano peppers, serrano and cascabel peppers — which are red chilies that are used in northern highlands of Mexico. The cascabel peppers are very spicy, so you have to be careful with them.” Valenzuela explained. “My favourite one is morita — it’s very smoky and spicy, but yet, it has a some tamarind notes to it.”

And according to hot sauce-making experts, habanero and Scotch bonnet peppers are great options for anyone who wants to add a bit of flavour and spice to a dish, without making it too strong.

Don’t get overwhelmed by all the different types of peppers, though. Valenzuela explained that the only difference between some types of peppers is that they’re dried or fresh. Ancho peppers, for instance, are actually dried poblano peppers — so ancho peppers will have a smokier flavour than its fresh counterpart.

Don’t touch anything until you wash your hands…

“You just have to be careful with [chili] seeds. And when you cut the chili, oil comes out of it that is very spicy, so make sure not to touch anything after cutting them,” Luis told us. “And be careful not to touch your eyes or any open cuts.”

And definitely don’t go to the bathroom

We’re not going to get into too much detail here, but all you need to know is that you definitely don’t want chili oil on any of your nether regions. Enough said.

You can rehydrate dried chilies

Instead of using fresh chilies all the time and having them go bad, it might make more sense for you to buy dried ones since they stay for longer periods of time. Just rehydrate them as needed by steeping them in hot water.

You can balance out all that spice

If you’re worried about the spice level, but still love the chili flavour, here are some incredible recipes that might make you a chili lover once and for all: cheese-stuffed chilies, chili with potatoes or a roasted rack of lamb with honey and chili sauce. Whatever you choose, you can’t go wrong.

Learn more about Latin cuisine every Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET on The Latin Kitchen.