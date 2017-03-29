Eight times you should choose frozen produce over fresh

Fresh food gets all the attention, but is it always the healthiest choice? Although nothing beats a ripe apricot in the peak of apricot season or some freshly picked raspberries, fresh produce isn’t necessarily the best option all the time.

For instance, how good can a fresh banana or watermelon actually taste when it came from halfway across the world? And that’s not the only reason you may want to consider buying frozen ingredients. If you’re looking for less waste, less prep as well as extra flavour and nutrition, frozen produce might be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Here are eight times frozen produce trumps fresh.

1. When it’s flash frozen at the perfect point

Snap freezing is all about sealing in the freshness. Agriculture workers pick the fruit or veggie at the height of its on-tree ripeness and freeze it the very day its picked. Today, new techniques also reduce the formation of ice crystals, which used to decrease the quality of our frozen produce.

“Before, those crystals would burst and break some of the plant cells, making the vegetables soggy,” nutritionist Joanna McMillan told The Daily Mail. But now, your produce retains a higher quality once it thaws in your fridge.

2. If you’re craving some extra nutrients

Some frozen foods, like spinach, actually keep in more vitamins and nutrients than their fresh counterparts. Which is why McMillan suggested mixing raw produce with cooked frozen veg to reap as many health benefits as possible.

“Cooked vegetables helps us to digest, and to get lots of the antioxidants and minerals that are in the vegetables up into the bloodstream, but if we have more raw veggies, it takes the body a bit longer to break them down,” she said.

3. When it’s travelled far and wide

If a box of (insert your favourite fruit here) was actually harvested a month ago, how fresh is it exactly? Something that’s been snap frozen may travel a bit better and end up in your hands without getting all bruised and jet lagged like the fresh version would.

4. To cut down on waste

We know we’re in the midst of a food waste epidemic. Canadians are throwing away a good chunk of the groceries they buy, even though much of it was purchased fresh. Buying produce frozen means you can toss those leftover peas back into the freezer rather than cooking everything and throwing the leftovers into the trash.

5. When it’s off-season

A good rule of thumb is to buy your fruits and veggies fresh when they’re in season. But in the dead of winter, don’t settle for the half-sweet, not-quite-the-right-colour fruit in the fresh aisles. Instead, opt for frozen, where the blueberries are still blue.

6. Shopping in bulk

Instead of spending an insane amount of cash on a few cobs of corn, opt for a bag of the frozen stuff and be rewarded with even more kernels packed into a larger bag. Fresh fruits and veggies can be hard on the wallet, so buying bulk bags of frozen berries and veggies will save you some cash in the long run… especially when they aren’t in season.

7. When it’s been properly prepared

Boiling isn’t always the best method of preparing frozen goods as it can diminish colour, nutrients, flavour and other stuff you’d rather be eating. Instead, consider steaming, using the microwave or even just letting your frozen item thaw in a bowl for a couple hours.

8. You just don’t feel like prepping

Aren’t you glad you bought all those pre-chopped peas and carrots? Because tonight, with barely enough energy to lift a knife, you can just throw all those frozen veggies into a pot. Practically zero cleanup required.