Eight things you never knew you could put into a thermos

We know the basic premise of the thermos: to keep things hot or cold. But, as you’ll see below, this handy flask does way more than that. Just remember to pre-heat or cool (see tips below) the thermos before you use it for optimal results.

Porridge

Breakfast on the go has never been easier. Combine a cup of steel cut oats and three and a half cups of boiling water, close the thermos and set it aside for about 40 minutes. When you reach work, pour your oatmeal into a bowl and top off with desk-stored honey and dried fruit.

Hot Dogs

Whether picnicking or packing a school lunch, this is one easy trick. Put your hot dogs into a thermos, cover them with hot water and seal it up. Pack all the fixings — bun, ketchup, mustard — separately in the lunch box. Discard the hot water, build your hot dog and enjoy!

Quinoa

Rich in protein, quinoa is a great thermos meal. Use one part quinoa to two parts hot liquid (water or stock) and combine them together in the thermos — give it a good shake. By lunchtime, it’ll be cooked. Top it off with your fave fresh or roasted veggies packed separately.

Ramen

Follow the stove-top instructions on the package, but don’t cook the noodles through — they’ll soften in the hot water over time once you put everything into the thermos. To beef up the nutrition, add some spinach, edamame or tofu cubes. You’ll be the envy of the office lunchroom.

Chia Pudding

Tired of the same old oatmeal routine? Prep the thermos with some overnight chia pudding instead. Just blend it with your choice of milk (roughly 3 tbsp chia seeds to 1 cup liquid) with fruit, like berries or apple, sweeten to taste and it’ll be ready to go when you wake up.

Lentils

The trick with this one is to pre-boil the ingredients (think one part lentils to four parts water) before putting it into the thermos. Add any spices or veggies of your choice, then pour everything (including the water) into the thermos and seal it up for at least four hours.

Tip: Red lentils cook the quickest.

Meatballs

Okay, we’re not suggesting you attempt to cook them from scratch in your office, but meatballs make a great thermos meal to-go. Pack some crusty bread to dunk into the sauce and you have an easy lunch to enjoy at your desk. Nom Nom Paleo does a great version with sautéed zoodles.

Cocktails

If you’re particular about what you drink, simple tipples like a Tom Collins or Negroni are easy to transport in a thermos (just make sure you’re not going to be driving yourself home after drinking it). It’s also handy in place of a cocktail shaker thanks to the tight seal that prevents spills while shaking.

Bonus: any leftovers will stay chilled.

To pre-heat: Fill the thermos with boiling water, seal and leave for around five to 10 minutes. Discard water and then fill with hot food or drinks.

To pre-cool: Fill the thermos with iced water, seal and leave for around five to 10 minutes. Discard water and then fill with cold food or drinks.