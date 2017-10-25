Eight Jamie Oliver-approved ways to manage your stress in the kitchen

No matter how much you love to cook, there are about a million and one things that can go wrong and cause the kitchen to transform into a stressful, suffocating hell. So what’s the secret to preventing stress from entering the kitchen altogether?

Well, I had an enlightening chat with the one and only Jamie Oliver, who revealed that “there’s no such thing as a stress-free kitchen.” It’s a kitchen — things are going to happen; food is going to burn. But don’t be too disheartened. Although you can’t shut off the source of your stress completely in the kitchen, Jamie promised me that there are quite a few ways that’ll help you to better manage it. Here’s what he had to say:

1. Clean it up

If there’s one thing that stresses a person out in the kitchen, it’s the clutter. Take some time to get rid of the dirty dishes in the sink and clear off those cluttered counters, because having some extra, clean space will give you the room you need to think and breathe.

“If you want a stress-free kitchen, just try getting rid of the stuff in the way. Get some space back,” Jamie encouraged.

2. Map the motions out

According to Jamie, there’s a useful trick you can do that’ll let you know whether or not you need to reorganize your kitchen: “Take your favourite meal you cook the most, do a drawing of your kitchen and draw a pencil line of the journey you take while cooking it. If you’ve got loads of crossover, you’ve got a badly-designed kitchen.”

3. Organize Strategically

If you do in fact have a badly-designed kitchen, make sure to position the tools you use most within arm’s reach of your cooking station. Have knives and cutting boards where you do your chopping and pots and cooking utensils near the stove.

4. Cook more food than you need

“I always make more food than I need,” Jamie explained. That way, you can freeze the leftovers for another busy day when you’re too busy to cook something else. No one wants to worry about what they’re going to make for dinner when they’re already stressed out about something else.

5. Assign out the space

“If you’ve got tons of people cooking, keep to your own sections,” Jamie told me. You don’t want to have a bunch of bodies running around, bumping into one another as they cross paths. If everyone sticks to their own stations, you’re less likely to feel like you’re running out of space.

6. Invest in a dishwasher

This one may seem pretty obvious, but a lot of people still insist they don’t need a dish washer. And Jamie made it very clear that the dishwasher is a serious lifesaver in the kitchen. Who wants to deal with dirty dishes once you’ve finished cooking a feast? Make your life a little bit easier by investing in one.

7. Learn from someone else

One of the best ways to limit your stress in the kitchen is to feel confident in what you’re doing. So instead of learning by trial and error, reach out to people who can cook for some advice to help smooth out your cooking methods.

8. Make what you love making

If you ever have a bad experience cooking, or bad feedback on a dish, don’t be discouraged. Go back into the kitchen as soon as you feel that you can and try making something you love to cook.

“If you put a lot of love and care into something and it goes wrong, negative feedback from a partner can be damaging,” Jamie warned. “So go back to things you think you’re good at and build on that.”

To see more of Jamie Oliver, catch Jamie’s Quick & Easy Food every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.