The easiest way to peel ginger might surprise you

If you’ve ever tried to peel raw ginger before, you probably understand why it’s such a frustrating task. Thanks to all the grooves, bulbs and curves, peeling ginger takes forever to do, even when you’re equipped with a vegetable peeler. But what if we told you that there’s an easier way to peel ginger than by using a knife or a peeler.

Prepare yourselves for a big surprise — because in Mary’s Big Kitchen Party (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; on demand on Fibe TV1), Mary Berg reveals that you shouldn’t use a vegetable peeler or a knife to peel ginger… you should use a spoon.

Wait… what?

That’s right, the easiest way to remove the skin on ginger is to scrape at the skin with a spoon. Just follow along its natural curves, and you’ll have some fresh, ready-to-use ginger in no time at all.

Catch Mary’s Big Kitchen Party every Friday at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; available on demand on Fibe TV, Channel 1.