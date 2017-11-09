More to explore
The easiest way to peel ginger might surprise you

Rebecca Alter

November 9, 2017
If you’ve ever tried to peel raw ginger before, you probably understand why it’s such a frustrating task. Thanks to all the grooves, bulbs and curves, peeling ginger takes forever to do, even when you’re equipped with a vegetable peeler. But what if we told you that there’s an easier way to peel ginger than by using a knife or a peeler.

Prepare yourselves for a big surprise — because in Mary’s Big Kitchen Party (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; on demand on Fibe TV1), Mary Berg reveals that you shouldn’t use a vegetable peeler or a knife to peel ginger… you should use a spoon.

Wait… what?

That’s right, the easiest way to remove the skin on ginger is to scrape at the skin with a spoon. Just follow along its natural curves, and you’ll have some fresh, ready-to-use ginger in no time at all.

 

Catch Mary’s Big Kitchen Party every Friday at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; available on demand on Fibe TV, Channel 1.

