The easiest way to make a perfectly poached egg

Eggs have always been a breakfast staple thanks to their versatility, quick cooking time and low cost; and because they’re easy to make, they were probably also one of the first things you learned to cook growing up. But no matter how easy it is to whip up a batch of scrambled eggs or an omelette, mastering the poached egg has always seemed like an impossible task. And as much as we love chowing down on eggs Benedict, we never make it quite like they do in the restaurants (mainly because it all just falls apart into an unsalvageable mess). Don’t lose hope just yet, though! Because making a perfect poached egg is now within your reach.

Ingredients

1 egg

1 tbsp vinegar

water, enough to fill pot

Directions