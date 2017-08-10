The easiest way to make a perfectly poached egg

Eggs have always been a breakfast staple thanks to their versatility, quick cooking time and low cost; and because they’re easy to make, they were probably also one of the first things you learned to cook growing up. But no matter how easy it is to whip up a batch of scrambled eggs or an omelette, mastering the poached egg has always seemed like an impossible task. And as much as we love chowing down on eggs Benedict, we never make it quite like they do in the restaurants (mainly because it all just falls apart into an unsalvageable mess). Don’t lose hope just yet, though! Because making a perfect poached egg is now within your reach.
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 1 tbsp vinegar
- water, enough to fill pot
Directions
- Fill the pot with water, and turn on the element to a high heat.
- Add in the vinegar.
- Once the water is almost boiling, create a whirlpool in the pot by swirling the spoon around and around. Don’t stop swirling until you crack an egg into the centre of the whirlpool.
- Allow your egg to cook on its own, without touching it.
- Remove the egg from the water once cooked.
- Eat as is, or draped over smoked salmon, covered in Hollandaise sauce.