Gusto
Gusto
Food

The easiest way to make a perfectly poached egg

By

Rebecca Alter

August 10, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Eggs have always been a breakfast staple thanks to their versatility, quick cooking time and low cost; and because they’re easy to make, they were probably also one of the first things you learned to cook growing up. But no matter how easy it is to whip up a batch of scrambled eggs or an omelette, mastering the poached egg has always seemed like an impossible task. And as much as we love chowing down on eggs Benedict, we never make it quite like they do in the restaurants (mainly because it all just falls apart into an unsalvageable mess). Don’t lose hope just yet, though! Because making a perfect poached egg is now within your reach.

Ingredients

  • 1 egg
  • 1 tbsp vinegar
  • water, enough to fill pot

Directions

  1. Fill the pot with water, and turn on the element to a high heat.
  2. Add in the vinegar.
  3. Once the water is almost boiling, create a whirlpool in the pot by swirling the spoon around and around. Don’t stop swirling until you crack an egg into the centre of the whirlpool.
  4. Allow your egg to cook on its own, without touching it.
  5. Remove the egg from the water once cooked.
  6. Eat as is, or draped over smoked salmon, covered in Hollandaise sauce.
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

Nine street foods worth planning an entire trip around
Nine street foods worth planning an entire trip around
Sweets and eats that you'll be dreaming about for a lifetime.

Aug 09, 2017

Leora Heilbronn

How can you tell when fish is fresh?
How to tell if your fish is fresh
Freshness can make all the difference.

Aug 08, 2017

Rebecca Alter

There’s a new trick that’ll help you cut up your watermelon in seconds
No magic needed.

Aug 04, 2017

Amber Dowling

A surprising ingredient will keep your ice cream from melting
A surprising ingredient will keep your ice cream from melting
Summer just got a little bit better.

Aug 03, 2017

Allison Bowsher

Off The Menu