The easiest way to make a hard chocolate shell for your sundae

There are very few things in life that are more comforting than a bowl full of ice cream. But if you’re going to treat yourself to a sundae, why not take that bowl of creamy goodness to the next level? And I’m not talking about adding in an extra scoop (although, there’s certainly no shame in that) — I’m talking about adding a generous coating of sweet, sweet chocolate.
With this particular recipe, the coating hardens almost instantly, leaving you with a thin shell of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate that you can break apart and mix into the ice cream, or just eat as is.
Ingredients
- 1 cup chocolate chips, any kind
- 3 tbsp refined coconut oil
- bowl of ice cream
Directions
- Add coconut oil and chocolate chips in a bowl, microwaving in 20-second increments, stirring between each one, until it’s smooth.
- Let mixture cool to room temperature.
- Pour mixture over ice cream, and once it’s hardened, crack it apart and enjoy.