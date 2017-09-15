The easiest way to make a hard chocolate shell for your sundae

There are very few things in life that are more comforting than a bowl full of ice cream. But if you’re going to treat yourself to a sundae, why not take that bowl of creamy goodness to the next level? And I’m not talking about adding in an extra scoop (although, there’s certainly no shame in that) — I’m talking about adding a generous coating of sweet, sweet chocolate.

With this particular recipe, the coating hardens almost instantly, leaving you with a thin shell of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate that you can break apart and mix into the ice cream, or just eat as is.

Ingredients

1 cup chocolate chips, any kind

3 tbsp refined coconut oil

bowl of ice cream

Directions

Add coconut oil and chocolate chips in a bowl, microwaving in 20-second increments, stirring between each one, until it’s smooth. Let mixture cool to room temperature. Pour mixture over ice cream, and once it’s hardened, crack it apart and enjoy.

Recipe adapted from PureWow.