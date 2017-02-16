Doughnut grilled cheese is so bad yet so good

Clinton Hall, a craft beer hall in NYC’s Financial District, has announced that they’ll be serving up doughnut grilled cheese starting tomorrow. They’re calling it “Flamin’ Hot Doughnut Grilled Cheese,” and there will only be a certain number of them sold each day.

Is this the new cronut? Because — and don’t judge us — we really, really want one. It’s part disgusting (it’s super unhealthy and fatty) and somehow very appealing, too. A grilled cheese on it’s own is a tasty comfort food we often crave. But made on a doughnut!? We’re willing to try it before we judge it.

Clinton Hall, partnered up with a small doughnut shop in the West Village called The Doughnut Project to produce the spicy, sweet and savoury treat. It’s made up of one of the doughnut shop’s habanero bacon doughnuts (that’s where the “Flamin'” comes from), which is then slathered in butter and mozzarella, grilled, hung like a pretzel and then served over a bowl of tomato soup.

And believe it or not, this isn’t even the first doughnut/grilled-cheese hybrid. Another doughnut shop in the U.S. (Tom and Chee) has been serving up doughnut grilled cheese sandwiches for quite a while, so it appears this artery-clogging trend is starting to gain traction.

#grilledcheesedonut #birthday #dessert #smores #grilledcheese #donut #tomandchee with @biffy_b A post shared by Brittany (@bpt325) on Mar 25, 2014 at 1:17pm PDT

How we’ve never considered making one of these creations in our own kitchen is beyond us. But we’re feeling inspired. And curious (what about a maple glaze doughnut for a bit of a sweet twist?). And hungry.

The deliciously dangerous sandwiches (can you even call them that?) will be available for $11 USD at Clinton Hall starting tomorrow (February 17), but you may want to start lining up today. They’re only selling 20 a day for a month, Friday through Sunday, and something tells us they’re going to go fast.