Dominique Ansel invented yet another crazy dessert: a flying cake

Dominique Ansel always seems to know what we want for dessert, often even before we do. The French chef has already delivered sugary delicacies that have gone viral, like cronuts, blooming marshmallow flowers and 3D churros, and he’s doing it again with his zero gravity chiffon cake.
His knack for blending foods together with his culinary creativity is unparalleled, and we’re loving every moment of it. The zero gravity chiffon cake is so light that it literally floats in a sugar balloon filled with helium. Pop it, and your snack swings down on the balloon string, ready to be consumed. The floating treat will be available exclusively at Ansel’s new bakery, opening in Tokyo, Japan, at the end of March.
WE’VE GOT BIG NEWS! After two years in Japan in our neighborhood in Omotesando, we are excited to announce that we are opening our second shop in Mitzukoshi Ginza on March 29th. Our @dabjapan team has been working secretly day and night. The new location has a lot of sentimental value for me as I first visited Ginza and took a photo right in front of the lion more than 7 years ago during my first time in Japan. We never copy and paste, so there are a lot of surprises. Stay tuned for all our new items! #dabginza #dabtokyo
Ansel also made a few other incredible pastries for the new DAB Japan location, like this pull apart flower cookie, which is made from more than 20 honey rose tuile petals filled with lychee ganache.
And this is our Pull Apart Flower Cookie, made with more than 20 individual honey rose tuile “petals” each filled with lychee ganache. Hand-pick each petal and eat them one by one. Exclusive to our new Mitsukoshi Ginza shop, which will open its doors on March 29! #DABGinza #Tokyo #DABJapan フラワークッキーはハニーローズクッキーに、蜜のように1枚1枚の花びらの中にはライチガナッシュが。20枚以上のクッキーからできた美しい”フラワー”も銀座店限定のアイテムです！ 花びらのを数えるように1枚1枚、ローズの香りを楽しみながらお召し上がりください。 3月29日銀座三越に登場です！ #ドミニクアンセルベーカリー #銀座三越
And this square watermelon raspberry pistachio mousse cake.
Next up: our Square Watermelon Raspberry Pistachio Mousse Cake, with soft pistachio and raspberry mousse, watermelon lime gelée, pistachio biscuit and pistachio feuilletine. 🍉 Another creation exclusive to our new Mitsukoshi Ginza shop, opening on March 29. #DABGinza #Tokyo こちらも銀座限定アイテム！スクエア ウォーターメロンのケーキは口どけなめらかなピスタチオとラズベリーのムースに絶妙なバランスの甘酸っぱいスイカとライムのジュレの層。そしてピスタチオのビスキュイからできたケーキ。海外でも注目されている四角いスイカを模したケーキは銀座限定です！ ドミニクアンセルベーカリージャパン ギンザは3月29日オープンです！#ドミニクアンセルベーカリー #銀座三越
If you ask us, these desserts are works of art and experiences. So photographing them before consumption is basically mandatory.
We’ve always wanted to go to Japan — maybe this will finally give us a good enough reason to go. Because just eating dessert is so yesteryear… we’re all about the experience. And popping a balloon to get at a piece of Ansel’s chiffon is an experience we can’t wait to have.