Dominique Ansel invented yet another crazy dessert: a flying cake

Dominique Ansel always seems to know what we want for dessert, often even before we do. The French chef has already delivered sugary delicacies that have gone viral, like cronuts, blooming marshmallow flowers and 3D churros, and he’s doing it again with his zero gravity chiffon cake.

Our Zero Gravity Chiffon Cake: so feather light we can make it float with a balloon. To eat, pop the balloon of course. Exclusive to our new shop in Mitzukoshi Ginza (opening March 29). #dabginza #dabtokyo @dabjapan A video posted by dominiqueansel (@dominiqueansel) on Jan 26, 2017 at 5:56pm PST

His knack for blending foods together with his culinary creativity is unparalleled, and we’re loving every moment of it. The zero gravity chiffon cake is so light that it literally floats in a sugar balloon filled with helium. Pop it, and your snack swings down on the balloon string, ready to be consumed. The floating treat will be available exclusively at Ansel’s new bakery, opening in Tokyo, Japan, at the end of March.

Ansel also made a few other incredible pastries for the new DAB Japan location, like this pull apart flower cookie, which is made from more than 20 honey rose tuile petals filled with lychee ganache.

And this square watermelon raspberry pistachio mousse cake.

If you ask us, these desserts are works of art and experiences. So photographing them before consumption is basically mandatory.

We’ve always wanted to go to Japan — maybe this will finally give us a good enough reason to go. Because just eating dessert is so yesteryear… we’re all about the experience. And popping a balloon to get at a piece of Ansel’s chiffon is an experience we can’t wait to have.