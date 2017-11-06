Decorate a cake with this incredibly easy icing trick

Decorating a cake doesn’t need to be a daunting task, and you certainly don’t need to master a complicated (or insanely messy) icing piping technique. So when you’re cakes all baked, and it’s had a chance to cool down completely, give this super-simple, three-ingredient icing trick a try. It’s trendy, foolproof, and it’ll make your cake look absolutely flawless.
Ingredients
- 1 part white chocolate
- 1 part cream
- food colouring
- frosted cake
Directions
- In a bowl, combine equal parts white chocolate and cream.
- Warm for 30-second increments in the microwave until the chocolate’s melted, stirring gently between each one.
- Mix in a few drops of food colouring so the icing reaches your desired colour.
- Starting from the centre, pour icing on top of any frosted cake (make sure your cake’s been chilled before adding the icing). Use a spatula to gently spread the icing toward the edges of the cake, and watch in delight as it drips over the edge.
- Serve as is or top with candy and swirls of buttercream icing.