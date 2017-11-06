Decorate a cake with this incredibly easy icing trick

Decorating a cake doesn’t need to be a daunting task, and you certainly don’t need to master a complicated (or insanely messy) icing piping technique. So when you’re cakes all baked, and it’s had a chance to cool down completely, give this super-simple, three-ingredient icing trick a try. It’s trendy, foolproof, and it’ll make your cake look absolutely flawless.

Ingredients

1 part white chocolate

1 part cream

food colouring

frosted cake

Directions

In a bowl, combine equal parts white chocolate and cream. Warm for 30-second increments in the microwave until the chocolate’s melted, stirring gently between each one. Mix in a few drops of food colouring so the icing reaches your desired colour. Starting from the centre, pour icing on top of any frosted cake (make sure your cake’s been chilled before adding the icing). Use a spatula to gently spread the icing toward the edges of the cake, and watch in delight as it drips over the edge. Serve as is or top with candy and swirls of buttercream icing.

Recipe adapted from PureWow.