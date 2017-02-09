Gusto
Food

A debate over ketchup is forcing the internet to choose sides

By

Matilda Miranda

February 9, 2017
Ah, another day and another internet debate brews on. This time it’s about (almost) everyone’s favourite condiment: ketchup. The sweet glossy red sauce is used to enhance just about everything, including (but not limited to): burgers, hot dogs, shrimp salad, meatloaf  and even lobster tails. Yes, people slather it on just about anything, but there’s one thing that’s dividing ketchup lovers up: where in the world is it supposed to be stored?

Apparently, there are two options, the fridge or the pantry, and people have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions (and lambaste those with opposing views).

Unscientifically, the crowd (on Twitter at least) is heavily leaning towards the “unopened ketchup in pantry, open ketchup in fridge” option. However, you might be surprised to know that at least one food historian says it’s perfectly fine to store it in the pantry — regardless of whether it’s opened or not.

Polly Russell, a food historian, told the BBC that although you might notice a change in flavour, “acidity levels, coupled with salt and sugar content, means they [ketchup bottles] were – and still are – microbiologically safe to keep at room temperature.”

