A debate over ketchup is forcing the internet to choose sides

Ah, another day and another internet debate brews on. This time it’s about (almost) everyone’s favourite condiment: ketchup. The sweet glossy red sauce is used to enhance just about everything, including (but not limited to): burgers, hot dogs, shrimp salad, meatloaf and even lobster tails. Yes, people slather it on just about anything, but there’s one thing that’s dividing ketchup lovers up: where in the world is it supposed to be stored?

Apparently, there are two options, the fridge or the pantry, and people have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions (and lambaste those with opposing views).

I could never be with someone that keeps their ketchup in the cupboard not the fridge. — bee (@pinealpples) February 2, 2017

“Jeremy I’m in my pantry RIGHT NOW and I have both open AND sealed ketchup in here. You’ll see from the photo I tweeted you” — Jenny (@missjennybell) February 9, 2017

If you keep ketchup in the pantry you’re an animal and there’s no room for you in civilized society — luke (@lukelton) February 2, 2017

KETCHUP GOES IN THE FRIDGE KETCHUP GOES IN THE FRIDGE KETCHUP GOES IN THE FRIDGE KETCHUP GOES IN THE FRIDGE KETCHUP GOES IN THE FRIDGE — Bryce Antonio Milton (@B_Mil3549) February 9, 2017

I once met a maniac that kept their open ketchup in the pantry — TrailerTrev (@TrailerTrev) February 7, 2017

Ketchup goes in the fridge you monsters!!!!!! I can’t believe there are people in this world really eating warm ketchup pic.twitter.com/W3qAuY8PpX — Nicole (@nickalicious___) February 5, 2017

Unscientifically, the crowd (on Twitter at least) is heavily leaning towards the “unopened ketchup in pantry, open ketchup in fridge” option. However, you might be surprised to know that at least one food historian says it’s perfectly fine to store it in the pantry — regardless of whether it’s opened or not.

Polly Russell, a food historian, told the BBC that although you might notice a change in flavour, “acidity levels, coupled with salt and sugar content, means they [ketchup bottles] were – and still are – microbiologically safe to keep at room temperature.”