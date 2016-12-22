Crowd-pleasing dinners you can make with one sheet pan

Skillets work wonders, as do pots and pans, and when you know you’ll be out of the house for most of the day, then you can’t beat your trusty slow cooker. But you know what’s even better? A sheet pan.

That’s right, perhaps your baking sheets have been overused preparing for cookie exchanges and holiday parties, but there are other ways you can use them, too. These recipes are easy to make, the clean-up is even easier and, basically, these sheet pan dinners are game changers.

The vibrant colours from the squash, broccoli and the purple potatoes make this dish the prettiest meal you’ll ever eat.

Baked salmon and roasted broccoli are already delicious as it is, but it’s the chili-caper vinaigrette that puts this one over the top. Plus, baking your salmon is the easiest way to not overcook it.

The succulent pork and the flavours of the roasted veg will have your mouth watering in no time.

Juicy, bone-in chops on a bed of fluffy roasted potatoes–yum. This dish will also help you sneak some fruit into your system (or in your kid’s). Nothing’s sweeter than that, right?

Forget the drive-thru. This is the healthiest to-go meal we’ve ever laid eyes on, and they’re significantly more healthy than ordinary Pop Tarts, too.

Chicken and chickpeas and chili powder, oh my! But if that doesn’t convince you, maybe the fact that you’ll only have one dish to wash will.

This may seem like a morning meal, but nothing’s more fun than breakfast dinner! Sweet and salty and oh-so-smoky, this one will be an instant favourite.

This is one fancy dish suitable for busting out at your next dinner party. But it’s also perfect for a cozy night in when all you want to do is forego the kitchen table, curl up on the couch with this on your lap, and catch up on some TV.

Smoky sausage, nutty kalettes and sweet red onions combined with minimal prep work, and you might be making this more than once a week.

Anyone who’s ever said that nachos aren’t a meal has yet to see these bad boys. And once again, it’s all achievable with nothing but one sheet pan.

Fall-off-the-bone pork that’s healthy for you too? It can’t get much better than that–until we go for seconds.

You know when you go to a restaurant and you or someone around you orders fajitas, but the splatter and the smell never seems to leave your clothes? That won’t happen when you give this baked fajita recipe a try.