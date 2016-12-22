FREE PREVIEW On Now X
Gusto
Gusto
Food

Crowd-pleasing dinners you can make with one sheet pan

Melanie Makes

By

Denette Wilford

December 22, 2016
Skillets work wonders, as do pots and pans, and when you know you’ll be out of the house for most of the day, then you can’t beat your trusty slow cooker. But you know what’s even better? A sheet pan.

That’s right, perhaps your baking sheets have been overused preparing for cookie exchanges and holiday parties, but there are other ways you can use them, too. These recipes are easy to make, the clean-up is even easier and, basically, these sheet pan dinners are game changers.

Maple Dijon Chicken

The vibrant colours from the squash, broccoli and the purple potatoes make this dish the prettiest meal you’ll ever eat.

sheet_pan_maple_dijon_chicken

Simply Stacie

Salmon and Broccoli

Baked salmon and roasted broccoli are already delicious as it is, but it’s the chili-caper vinaigrette that puts this one over the top. Plus, baking your salmon is the easiest way to not overcook it.

sheet_pan_salmon_broccoli

Sheri Silver

Garlic Herb Pork

The succulent pork and the flavours of the roasted veg will have your mouth watering in no time.

sheet_pan_garlic_herb_pork

Savory Experiments

Raspberry Pineapple Pork Chops

Juicy, bone-in chops on a bed of fluffy roasted potatoes–yum. This dish will also help you sneak some fruit into your system (or in your kid’s). Nothing’s sweeter than that, right?

sheet_pan_raspberry_pineapple_pork_chops

Melanie Makes

Broccoli, Ham and Cheese Pop Tarts

Forget the drive-thru. This is the healthiest to-go meal we’ve ever laid eyes on, and they’re significantly more healthy than ordinary Pop Tarts, too.

sheet_pan_broccoli_ham_cheese_poptarts

Easy and Delish

Easy Chicken Sheet Pan Supper

Chicken and chickpeas and chili powder, oh my! But if that doesn’t convince you, maybe the fact that you’ll only have one dish to wash will.

sheet_pan_easy_chicken_supper

Macheesmo

Bacon and Egg Bake

This may seem like a morning meal, but nothing’s more fun than breakfast dinner! Sweet and salty and oh-so-smoky, this one will be an instant favourite.

sheet_pan_bacon_eggs_bake

Diethood

Roasted Chili-Orange Salmon with Garlic and Green Veggies

This is one fancy dish suitable for busting out at your next dinner party. But it’s also perfect for a cozy night in when all you want to do is forego the kitchen table, curl up on the couch with this on your lap, and catch up on some TV.

sheet_pan_chili_orange_salmon

Camille Styles/Kristen Kilpatrick

Chicken Sausage, Kalette, and Red Onion Sheet Pan Supper

Smoky sausage, nutty kalettes and sweet red onions combined with minimal prep work, and you might be making this more than once a week.

sheet-pan-sausage-kalettes-red-onions

Heartbeet Kitchen

Barbeque Pulled Pork Nachos

Anyone who’s ever said that nachos aren’t a meal has yet to see these bad boys. And once again, it’s all achievable with nothing but one sheet pan.

sheet_pan_pulled_pork_nachos

Syrup and Biscuits/Jackie Garvin

Parmesan Pork Chops and Veggies

Fall-off-the-bone pork that’s healthy for you too? It can’t get much better than that–until we go for seconds.

sheet_pan_parmesan_pork_chops

Julie’s Eats & Treats

5-Ingredient Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

You know when you go to a restaurant and you or someone around you orders fajitas, but the splatter and the smell never seems to leave your clothes? That won’t happen when you give this baked fajita recipe a try.

sheet_pan_chicken_fajitas

Kristen Kilpatrick

