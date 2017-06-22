Could this be the ultimate poutine?

It isn’t often that we willingly abandon our regimented diets to indulge our taste buds. So when we do decide to break the rules just a little bit, the food sure as heck better be worth it.

Enter the OHHHH CANADA! Poutine from Smoke’s Poutinerie.

“We have created an entirely new food category based on this iconic Canadian dish. In honour of our partnership with SkipTheDishes [– a restaurant delivery network –] and just in time for Canada’s 150th birthday, we offer a new poutine masterpiece: The OHHHH CANADA! Poutine,” the founder and CEO of Smoke’s, Ryan Smolkin, said.

It’s essentially a regular, ol’ poutine jacked up on Canadian-loving steroids. In a nutshell, it’s a steaming pile of fries that’s been coated in gravy and then topped with cheese curds, peameal and double-smoked bacon, maple syrup and French toast sticks.

That’s right folks, this poutine features French fries and French toast; rich, classic gravy and maple syrup; peameal and double-smoked bacon. Having some doubts about the way the French toast and syrup would fit in with the other ingredients? Rest assured, we taste tested the poutine right here at Gusto and were all pleasantly surprised by how well the sweet and savoury flavours played off of one another. Whoever dreamt up this dish deserves an award.

Have you ever seen a dish with so many different Canadian elements — like peameal bacon, maple syrup and, of course, poutine itself — that actually tastes good? If you’re looking to try the ultimate poutine, this quite possibly could be it.

SkipTheDishes will be delivering Smoke’s poutines across Canada until July 2, so nab one for yourself before they’re gone.