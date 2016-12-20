Comforting pasta dishes you need to make for dinner this week

It’s official. The cold weather’s here and it’s going to be staying for awhile. The antidote: comfort food you can count on to warm you up from the inside—and what does the job better than pasta? The versatile all-weather staple is extra satisfying in wintertime, when you can top it with cheese, bake it or toss it with seasonal vegetables and hearty sauces. Check out our list of comforting pasta dishes and consider your dinner plans for the week made.

This simple but flavourful recipe is a great way to get some greens in the depths of winter. Diced calabrese (broccoli’s Calabrian cousin) meets rosemary, Serrano pepper, chili flakes and, of course, garlic to bring the spice while feta and butter team up to give the dish a creamy finish.

Butternut squash is packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and digestive fibre—basically, it’s what you need to be eating to balance out the holiday overindulging we’re all guilty of. This baked dish is quick and easy while the ricotta and nutmeg make it taste rich and delicious (despite actually being good for you).

This one’s for the meat lovers. Here, chicken ragu, made with budget-friendly thighs, is flavoured with thick-cut bacon and fennel. Spoon it over top of a bowl filled with gnocchi and you’ve got the heartiest winter meal ever—perfect to have ahead of an evening ice skate or a trip to the local toboggan hill with the kids.

Take an old school favourite and perfect it by adding parsley and a dash of nutmeg. It incorporates a butter/garlic/cream base that makes everything it touches taste so much better. We’re preemptively requesting seconds.

Mushrooms are that miracle ingredient that meat-eaters and vegetarians can bond over. Sauteed in butter and salted generously, they’re meaty (but not), filling, and delicious. Seasons and Suppers’ recipe suggests you pick your favourite varieties and pair them with a rich mustard and wine sauce before tossing them with thick noodles.

Time to break out that tiny, prized bottle of truffle oil you’ve got hidden in your cupboard. This is the dish that’s worthy of it. A bit more time-consuming than other recipes, this one calls for making your own pork meatballs… and then breaking them up again in the final stages. Trust us, the final result is worth the extra effort.

We can’t resist a new take on lasagna. This one bypasses the traditional ground beef and tomato sauce, swapping them out for shredded chicken (an ingenious way to use up those leftovers), spinach, and hearty sauce made from squash and ricotta with Parmesan cheese instead.

Mix it up in the pasta department by throwing together this mouthwatering soup on a day when the windchill has you feeling like your bones have turned to ice. It’s creamy, and hearty, and flavourful, and, well, there’s vegetables too, but did we mention the cream?

Is it just us or are there some winter nights when all you want to eat is a plate of melted cheese? Make it a presentable meal by incorporating pasta shells, tomato sauce and fresh parsley in this super easy baked dish that’s ready in a little over 30 minutes.

If you ask us, nothing beats the perfect ratio of noodles and cheese to meat. And what better way to celebrate that godly combo than by enjoying a big bowl of spaghetti carbonara, topped with more cheese and a touch of pepper. Pure magic.

If you’re a fan of mushrooms and Asian cuisine, you’ll fall in love with this pasta dish. The three different types of mushrooms used in this recipe add very distinct, yet harmonious flavours–we’d be surprised if you didn’t lick your plate clean.