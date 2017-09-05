These colourful breakfasts will revive your love for the smoothie bowl

There are plenty of healthy food trends that we totally loved when they first surfaced, but to be honest, we’re kind of over them at this point. Sweet potato toast. Cauliflower as a carb replacement. Taking pumpkin spice way too darned far.
We thought those pretty (yet overpriced) smoothie bowls were among the items we were ready to ditch, but after seeing just how spectacular vegan chef Rachel Lorton does them up, we’ve started to reconsider it. Especially since she concocts them all from the comfort of her own home.
After all, what puts a smile on your face first thing in the morning more than a bright and colourful bowl of healthy, vegan nutrients like this?
How's everyone doing? Wishing y'all a very happy Sunday from Texas! 🙋🏼💙 PS, I've gotten lots of kind DMs checking on us due to the hurricane; good news is we are so far west that we're about 8 hours from those affected. Sending lots of prayers for my Houston friends! 🙏🏼 — I want to extend a huge thank you to @insiderart & @thisisinsiderfood for the wonderful video opportunity. Y'all can check this out on Facebook, & it'll be here on Instagram sometime this week! — 💙 Peaches 💙 Granny Smith apples 💙 Banana 💙 Pineapple 💙 Mango 💙 @rawnice Blue Spirulina — Swirls are a mix of @so_delicious Vanilla Coyo & natural powders for color: ❤️ Red = @mrm_usa Red Beet ❤️ Peach = @navitasorganics Goji ❤️ Blue = @rawnice Blue Spirulina — Tutorial coming soon! 💃🏼
Stunning, isn’t it? And this is just one of the many, many gorgeous bowls she’s been throwing together over the past little while.
Lorton blogs all of her bowls on her Instagram account, sharing recipes and tips on how to get these pretty hues and cool designs.
Happy Throwback Thursday! 💚 Taking it back to January today with this splatter party bowl. 💃🏼🎉 I've been swamped the last few days, but I promise to catch up with y'all today! Sending lots of love! 🙋🏼 — Tutorial will be up in a bit! — ⭐️ 2-3 cups baby kale & spinach ⭐️ 1 small green apple ⭐️ 1 cup mango ⭐️ 4 bananas ⭐️ Remaining dragonfruit from garnish ⭐️ 1 tsp @nowfoodsofficial Spirulina ⭐️ 1 scoop of @lyfefuel Vanilla Chai Protein ⭐️ About a cup of @drinkbananawave — For splatter/swirls, I used @so_delicious Vanilla Coyo: 💛 Yellow = turmeric 💙 Blue = blue spirulina 💗 Pink = @mrm_usa Red Beet Powder
Most of the chef’s concoctions begin with frozen bananas and other fruit, but she throws in a good mix of veggies and protein powders for a more complete breakfast. The vibrant colours? Those are thanks to ingredients like spirulina, goji berries and natural powders. Her weapon of choice is a simple sauce bottle, and she uses a cocktail stick to help achieve some of her other funky patterns.
Y'all..I literally unpacked one of my bowls today just so I could make one more bowl before the move! We start tomorrow by heading to get stuff stored in Oklahoma after our walk thru orientation. WOOHOO! 🎉 – Tutorial will be up soon! Happy Tuesday!! 🙋🏼 – Ingredients: 🌸 Banana 🌸 Granny Smith apple 🌸 Frozen mango 🌸 Coconut yogurt 🌸 @rawnice Blue Spirulina – Swirls were made with @so_delicious Vanilla Coconut Milk Yogurt mixed with natural powders: 🌀 Pink = @just_blends Pink Pitaya 🌀 Peach = @navitasorganics Goji 🌀 Yellow = @mrm_usa Turmeric 🌀 Green = yellow & blue 🌀 Blue = @rawnice Blue Spirulina 🌀 Purple = pink & blue
If this seems like a lot of work for a simple breakfast, we have to say that we agree. Although if someone were to hand us one of these we’d have no problem slurping it up. How could you not want one?
For Lorton, building a smoothie bowls is a therapeutic exercise, and one that she did every morning for months before getting busy with work. Now she creates one whenever the inspiration strikes, putting her artistic background to good use.
Throwing it back to last year with this prickly pear mandala bowl! 💚💕 I hope everyone's week is going fabulously! I'll post the tutorial for this baby soon! – Ingredients: ✅ 7 prickly pears ✅ 3 frozen bananas ✅ 1/2 cup pineapple ✅ 1 single serving of @so_delicious Unsweetened Coconut Milk Yogurt – Swirls were made using the coyo mixed with natural powders: 💛 Yellow = turmeric 💚 Green = turmeric & blue spirulina
“I suppose I just started experimenting because I found decorating them so exciting as well as therapeutic. I loved being able to push the limits to see what [else] I could consistently come up with,” she told Metro. “It’s pretty amazing how many nutrients you can cram into one smoothie since the sweetness of the fruits masks the flavours of the vegetables.”
Serving myself up another bowl of green goodness to eat while I excite myself about @anna.pelzer & my other Canadian buddies' live chat at 3 PST today! I hope y'all will head over there too. I only wish I were up there to join them in person!! – Ingredients: ✅ Baby kale & spinach ✅ Banana ✅ Peaches ✅ Pineapple ✅ Spirulina – Swirls were made with @so_delicious Coyo mixed with @mrm_usa organic powders: ❤️ Red = Red Beet 💛 Yellow = Turmeric 💚 Green = Moringa – I hope y'all are having a super weekend! I'll post the tutorial in a bit!
Even non-kale lovers would probably have a hard time saying no to that bowl, which also happens to be full of other healthy things, like spinach, pineapple and peaches.
“I’ve always had an artistic side: I grew up with a mother who was a designer, and my sister even paints, but there are so many artsy things that I’m terrible at, such as drawing,” she said. “I feel like smoothie bowls are such a relaxing, out-of-the-box type thing, anyone can make them. It’s all about experimenting and having fun!”
Fair enough. We’re still not sure we could pull off bowls this incredible, but we’re definitely going to keep an open mind the next time we start talking about smoothie bowls in general. May the trend live on… at least while dishes this pretty are coming to the table.