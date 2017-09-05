These colourful breakfasts will revive your love for the smoothie bowl

There are plenty of healthy food trends that we totally loved when they first surfaced, but to be honest, we’re kind of over them at this point. Sweet potato toast. Cauliflower as a carb replacement. Taking pumpkin spice way too darned far.

We thought those pretty (yet overpriced) smoothie bowls were among the items we were ready to ditch, but after seeing just how spectacular vegan chef Rachel Lorton does them up, we’ve started to reconsider it. Especially since she concocts them all from the comfort of her own home.

After all, what puts a smile on your face first thing in the morning more than a bright and colourful bowl of healthy, vegan nutrients like this?

Stunning, isn’t it? And this is just one of the many, many gorgeous bowls she’s been throwing together over the past little while.

Lorton blogs all of her bowls on her Instagram account, sharing recipes and tips on how to get these pretty hues and cool designs.

Most of the chef’s concoctions begin with frozen bananas and other fruit, but she throws in a good mix of veggies and protein powders for a more complete breakfast. The vibrant colours? Those are thanks to ingredients like spirulina, goji berries and natural powders. Her weapon of choice is a simple sauce bottle, and she uses a cocktail stick to help achieve some of her other funky patterns.

If this seems like a lot of work for a simple breakfast, we have to say that we agree. Although if someone were to hand us one of these we’d have no problem slurping it up. How could you not want one?

For Lorton, building a smoothie bowls is a therapeutic exercise, and one that she did every morning for months before getting busy with work. Now she creates one whenever the inspiration strikes, putting her artistic background to good use.

“I suppose I just started experimenting because I found decorating them so exciting as well as therapeutic. I loved being able to push the limits to see what [else] I could consistently come up with,” she told Metro. “It’s pretty amazing how many nutrients you can cram into one smoothie since the sweetness of the fruits masks the flavours of the vegetables.”

Even non-kale lovers would probably have a hard time saying no to that bowl, which also happens to be full of other healthy things, like spinach, pineapple and peaches.

“I’ve always had an artistic side: I grew up with a mother who was a designer, and my sister even paints, but there are so many artsy things that I’m terrible at, such as drawing,” she said. “I feel like smoothie bowls are such a relaxing, out-of-the-box type thing, anyone can make them. It’s all about experimenting and having fun!”

Fair enough. We’re still not sure we could pull off bowls this incredible, but we’re definitely going to keep an open mind the next time we start talking about smoothie bowls in general. May the trend live on… at least while dishes this pretty are coming to the table.