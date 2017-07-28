Gusto
Clever ways to use up your rotisserie chicken

By

Rebecca Alter

July 28, 2017
There are many reasons why people buy rotisserie chicken: to save some time cooking, they often aren’t too expensive and ae just so darn delicious. But rotisserie chicken is best enjoyed in combination with other foods; not on its own.

So, without further ado, here are a few ideas from Bite Me More that’ll spark some creativity to help you use up that rotisserie chicken.

Chicken Burrito Rice Bowl

If there’s one way to please children with picky eating habits, it’s by allowing them to customize their own dinner. This rice bowl combines citrus-infused rice, a medley of tasty toppings (don’t forget the chicken), a spicy yet creamy dressing and some garnishes to top it all off. Get your kids involved by having them assemble their own bowl, tossing in whatever they’d like.

Bite Me More

Super Quick Stir-Fry

Just cook your noodles, throw in some chicken, veggies, soy sauce and a touch of oyster sauce, and you’ll be good to go. Trying to avoid pasta? Don’t worry — you can use rice noodles or even zucchini noodles instead, which are both healthier and still taste similar to regular noodles.

Bite Me More

Barbecue Chicken Nachos

If you’re having a big crowd over for a laid-back get together, this is one appetizer everyone will love. Add in any of your favourite toppings, plus caramelized onions, cheese and chicken to make this comfort food truly shine.

Bite Me More

Grilled Cheese

Sometimes, the best way to make your taste buds dance is by packing everything together into one, beautiful sandwich. Layer your roasted chicken over apples and white cheddar on cinnamon raisin bread, and then melt it all in a pan until it becomes ooey, gooey, and utterly dreamy.

Bite Me More

