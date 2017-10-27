More to explore
Claudio Aprile's Halloween costume couldn't be more perfect

By

Rebecca Alter

October 27, 2017
With Halloween mere days away, you’re probably ready to suit up in your costume of choice and show it off to the world. But you’re not the only one planning out the perfect costume; your favourite celebrities are too. In fact, MasterChef Canadas host, Claudio Aprile, told Mary Berg exactly who he’ll be dressing up as this year on Mary’s Big Kitchen Party (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; on demand starting Saturday on Fibe TV1). Spoiler alert: he’ll be going as Johnny Cash! And it looks like he won’t need to scramble for any last-minute costume materials either. Because, as Mary puts it, “you just wear… any of your outfits, and you’re good to go.” Judging by his many all-black outfits and endlessly humble nature, truer words have never been spoken.

 

 

Catch Mary’s Big Kitchen Party every Friday at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; available on demand starting Saturday on Fibe TV1.

