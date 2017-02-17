Gusto
Chocolate crumpets: why didn’t anyone think of this before?

@felicityspector via Instagram

By

Coleman Molnar

February 17, 2017
Crumpets have long been on the must-try list of foods for anyone traveling to the U.K. The circular, porous, savoury cakes (normally topped with butter) are like English muffins, only better, and are a treasured part of an English breakfast. Now, a U.K.-based bakery is selling chocolate crumpets, made with 70 per cent cocoa, and people are totally obsessing over them.

It seems like an obvious combo, but somehow, it appears artisan bakers at Knead, in Stoke Newington, North London, are the first to blend the two crowd-pleasing items together — or, at least the first to make the world aware of it.

It’s not hard to see why. They look absolutely scrumptious (a word that we’re pretty sure was created to describe how crumpets taste).

The bakery has been making them for just about a year now, but thanks to some recent coverage by BBC Good Food, they’ve really started to take off.

Apparently, the chocolate mix leaves them soft and just a touch gooey in the centre when warmed… just like a brownie. The bakers who created these crumpets recommend eating them with a melting chunk of maple butter on top. Like so:


Maple butter on a chocolate crumpet? We can definitely get behind that. So the next time you visit London, don’t forget to pick a chocolate crumpet up at Knead.

