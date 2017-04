Chocolate brushstrokes could be the prettiest way to decorate a cake

A Russian bakery’s Instagram account is using the most impressive cake decorating technique you’ve probably seen all year. Take a minute to gawk at (and in all likelihood, to double tap) these stunning brushstroke cakes made by the Moscow-based bakery, Kalabasa.



Kalabasa’s bakers call the edgy chocolate stripes “painted chocolate feathers,” which is a pretty accurate description of the chocolate decoration. They add a striking visual effect both by jutting out from the cake and also in their varying colour combinations.

Kalabasa makes lots of other treats, too, like tarts, pastries and layer cakes, but it’s their feathers that have all of Instagram in a tizzy. Essentially, the cakes are really just regular layer cakes, but their crystalline-like brushstrokes turn them into something worth beholding.

These cupcakes in whimsical pastel hues, for example, are perfect for Easter:

But want to know the best part about the chocolate feathers? They’re insanely easy to make.

Just microwave some candy melts in 30-second increments (stirring between increments) until they’re soft enough to spread, then use a pastry brush (hence the nickname, “brushstroke cake”) to swipe them into strips a few inches long over a piece of parchment paper on a baking sheet.

Put them in the fridge to harden and, voila, you can pop them off the sheet and place them on your next great cake. And as for the cake itself? You can buy that at the supermarket as far as we’re concerned — it’s the feathers that’ll steal all the attention.

The Spruce has an in-depth how-to guide if you need a little more instruction on making your own chocolate feathers, and Kalabasa’s Instagram can help you envision it.