This chef’s gourmet desserts will trick your brain

Part of the fun of eating a delicious dessert is devouring it with your eyes first. Usually, seeing a piece of cake or a slice of pie float by you on its way to another table is enough of a reason to order one yourself. But if you’re ever lucky enough to eat at a place featuring chef Ben Churchill’s desserts, we guarantee you’ll order one even if you aren’t hungry.
That’s because for the past two years, the English chef has been creating some of the most amazing looking desserts that aren’t only meant to trick the mind, but they also fool the senses.
It all started when Churchill wondered whether he could make a lemon out of chocolate and fill it with chocolate ganache. We’d say that today he’s perfected the dish.
Bollocks I dropped my lemon revisited. My first #foodillusion #foodyourillusion #dessert #desserts #chefsroll #thestaffcanteen #wtf #dessertmasters #foodpics #foodporn #instagood #instalike #chefsplateform #chef #chefsofinstagram #lemon #sun #monday #foodstarz #foodstagram #monday #spring #holiday #sunny #lunch #hungry #kanye @foodstarz_official @foodpests #dessertporn
Actually, this gorgeous concoction is even a little crude compared to some of the chef’s more recent creations, which include everything from Harry Potter’s golden snitch to a chocolate version of the throne from Game of Thrones.
It’s not all pop culture for the foodie though; he seems to enjoy creating actual food items made from other food as well. Such as this pannacotta shaped like a pear and laid on a bed of toasted granola…
… or this potted beet that’s actually a clever chocolate cake.
Anyone feeling like a chocolate ganache log with orange cookie dough stones?
Or how about a pumpkin that’s actually cinnamon cookie dough filled with pumpkin puree and Chantilly cream? Cinderalla would be proud.
Churchill explained that his edible illusions “came about as I was creating dishes that fooled the eater and viewer. Made to look like something it isn’t.”
He went on to point out a dish that looks like an edible dish washing sponge as an example. Although it looks kind of funky, the chef’s description of it is actually quite appetizing.
“[It] looks exactly like a yellow and green scourer, complete with splatters of dirt, washing up liquid and foam,” he told the publication. “But it’s actually olive oil sponge, mint sponge, toffee sauce, baked apple coulis and milk foam.”
Yeah, we’d totally eat that.
All we know is that if we ever do get a chance to eat one of Churchill’s concoctions, we might have a hard time actually eating it. We mean… could you dive into something as pretty as this?
Exactly. Why can’t we just have our desserts and eat them too?