This chef’s gourmet desserts will trick your brain

Part of the fun of eating a delicious dessert is devouring it with your eyes first. Usually, seeing a piece of cake or a slice of pie float by you on its way to another table is enough of a reason to order one yourself. But if you’re ever lucky enough to eat at a place featuring chef Ben Churchill’s desserts, we guarantee you’ll order one even if you aren’t hungry.

That’s because for the past two years, the English chef has been creating some of the most amazing looking desserts that aren’t only meant to trick the mind, but they also fool the senses.

It all started when Churchill wondered whether he could make a lemon out of chocolate and fill it with chocolate ganache. We’d say that today he’s perfected the dish.

Actually, this gorgeous concoction is even a little crude compared to some of the chef’s more recent creations, which include everything from Harry Potter’s golden snitch to a chocolate version of the throne from Game of Thrones.

The banana and ginger #GOLDENSNITCH dessert happy 20th birthday #harrypotter A post shared by ben churchill (@chefbenchurchill) on Jun 26, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

THE CHOCOLATE THRONE… A post shared by ben churchill (@chefbenchurchill) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

It’s not all pop culture for the foodie though; he seems to enjoy creating actual food items made from other food as well. Such as this pannacotta shaped like a pear and laid on a bed of toasted granola…

Pear pannacotta, toasted almond granola, dandelion and burdock syrup A post shared by ben churchill (@chefbenchurchill) on May 26, 2017 at 3:59am PDT

… or this potted beet that’s actually a clever chocolate cake.

Chocolate and beetroot cake, chocolate soil, chocolate plant pot A post shared by ben churchill (@chefbenchurchill) on May 20, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Anyone feeling like a chocolate ganache log with orange cookie dough stones?

Chocolate ganache log, orange cookie dough stones, vanilla syrup, mint oil A post shared by ben churchill (@chefbenchurchill) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:32am PST

Or how about a pumpkin that’s actually cinnamon cookie dough filled with pumpkin puree and Chantilly cream? Cinderalla would be proud.

Churchill explained that his edible illusions “came about as I was creating dishes that fooled the eater and viewer. Made to look like something it isn’t.”

He went on to point out a dish that looks like an edible dish washing sponge as an example. Although it looks kind of funky, the chef’s description of it is actually quite appetizing.

“[It] looks exactly like a yellow and green scourer, complete with splatters of dirt, washing up liquid and foam,” he told the publication. “But it’s actually olive oil sponge, mint sponge, toffee sauce, baked apple coulis and milk foam.”

Looks can be deceiving… olive oil and mint sponge, strawberry jam and cream A post shared by ben churchill (@chefbenchurchill) on Aug 30, 2016 at 8:57am PDT

Yeah, we’d totally eat that.

All we know is that if we ever do get a chance to eat one of Churchill’s concoctions, we might have a hard time actually eating it. We mean… could you dive into something as pretty as this?

Chocolate, cherry, glace cherry gel A post shared by ben churchill (@chefbenchurchill) on Sep 6, 2016 at 8:34am PDT

Exactly. Why can’t we just have our desserts and eat them too?