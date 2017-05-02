We can’t stop staring at these Air Jordans made out of sushi

We’ll always look upon edible food items from the eighties with a sense of nostalgia. Fruit Roll-Ups, sugary cereal, Jell-O pudding pops and the concept of cheese melted on top of every type of seafood possible. Who knew that all these years later, the very inedible Air Jordans would also become associated with food-related nostalgia from the past?

More than three decades after the first pair of sneakers — fashioned after ’80s basketball hero Michael Jordan — hit the marketplace, they’re as big as ever. And one artist/chef from Milan is determined to prove as much through his food art.

Yujia Hu has been crafting pieces of nigiri to look like the branded footwear, and his creations are beginning to be noticed by hoards of Instagram fans. It’s no wonder; the artist has rendered everything from classic high-tops to the signature red-and-black sneakers.

To be fair, it seems like the artist’s penchant for edible footwear doesn’t just stop at Jordans. He’s been crafting pieces inspired by other popular brands, like Adidas, too.

The really crazy thing is that these pieces look just as delicious as they do pretty. If faced with the choice of whether or not to eat them, we think we’d have a pretty hard time making a decision.

A nifty nori swoosh — who would have thought?

It’s insane what a person can do with a little rice, seaweed, salmon and creativity. We obviously can’t stop staring at these creations, and we can’t wait to see what Hu comes up with next.

Yup. This is runway-worthy sushi.