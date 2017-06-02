You can now obsess over a miniature replica of your wedding cake

On any given bride and groom’s wedding checklist, it always seems like there are about a thousand things to obsess over. The dress. The tuxes. The location, photos, centrepieces and music. And that’s just the beginning of the time and effort that goes into throwing the “biggest party of your life.”

Sadly, once the big day is over, it usually seems like we obsessed over all of those things for nothing, really, since all we have left are our memories and some cool photos (if that photographer thing worked out in the end). Until now that is. Because thanks to this neat, little company, you can keep a slice of your wedding in front of you until death do you part.

Earthly Grace is a Virginia-based company that specializes in making miniature clay sculptures of your wedding cakes and bouquets that you can have and hold long after the sun sets on your actual big day.

I love how elegant this cake is and yet there is a bit of whimsy with the custom cake topper. If you would like your cake sculpted in clay visit my site to see more details. The link is in my bio. It is a perfect way to bring a memory back to life and have forever. A post shared by Earthly Grace (@earthly.grace.treasures) on May 11, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

These “ornaments,” as artist Anne Murch likes to call them, all stand independently or can be hung from a tree or mantel, and are typically about three-to-four inches high.

“I spend a great deal of time working on all of the tiny details. Each mini cake can take between 15 to 30 hours of work. Though, a few cakes have been so complicated it was almost 40 hours. The more challenging the cake the more I enjoy the process,” she said.

The price to have one made depends on the size and amount of time that will need to be invested in the project. Murch uses polymer clay, along with some chalk pastels, acrylic paint, silver leaf and jewelry wire in order to complete each mini piece of art. And it’s definitely worth it in the end, because each piece is certainly unique.

I would have to say that this might be the most unique mini cake I have created today. How cool is my Job!!!! I spend my time playing with clay recreating memories of when a couple starts their journey together. Bringing what was once a memory back to life and preserving it for forever! If you would like to have a mini memory to last a lifetime please visit my site, the link is in my bio, to submit your images. A post shared by Earthly Grace (@earthly.grace.treasures) on Feb 27, 2017 at 9:15am PST

“I made my first mini cake as a gift for a friend two and a half years ago. She shared an image of her mini cake across social media and I had several requests.” Murch told us. “From there, word spread and my schedule quickly filled up.”

How fun is this cake! Creating the sunset Ombre effect took a few attempts. I love the personalized cake topper! This must have been a fun Vegas wedding! A post shared by Earthly Grace (@earthly.grace.treasures) on Jan 9, 2017 at 9:26am PST

Cupcakes, cupcakes and more cupcakes! I am obsessed with the cake on the top of this tower. Happy Sunday everyone! A post shared by Earthly Grace (@earthly.grace.treasures) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:42am PDT

Pretty, right? The good news is that Canadians can get in on the action as Earthly Grace ships internationally. That means you might have to pay a little more to get your hands on one of these ornaments, but it’s definitely possible.

Besides, considering all of the money we all spend on weddings anyhow, isn’t it worth it to have something tangible to help you remember it at the end? We’d certainly like to think so. And with the ability to engrave your wedding date or a little saying on the actual piece, it’s a pretty creative way to keep a slice of your special day alive other than another old scrapbook.