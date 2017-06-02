Gusto
You can now obsess over a miniature replica of your wedding cake

@earthly.grace.treasures via Instagram

By

Amber Dowling

June 2, 2017
On any given bride and groom’s wedding checklist, it always seems like there are about a thousand things to obsess over. The dress. The tuxes. The location, photos, centrepieces and music. And that’s just the beginning of the time and effort that goes into throwing the “biggest party of your life.”

Sadly, once the big day is over, it usually seems like we obsessed over all of those things for nothing, really, since all we have left are our memories and some cool photos (if that photographer thing worked out in the end). Until now that is. Because thanks to this neat, little company, you can keep a slice of your wedding in front of you until death do you part.

Earthly Grace is a Virginia-based company that specializes in making miniature clay sculptures of your wedding cakes and bouquets that you can have and hold long after the sun sets on your actual big day.

These “ornaments,” as artist Anne Murch likes to call them, all stand independently or can be hung from a tree or mantel, and are typically about three-to-four inches high.

“I spend a great deal of time working on all of the tiny details. Each mini cake can take between 15 to 30 hours of work. Though, a few cakes have been so complicated it was almost 40 hours.  The more challenging the cake the more I enjoy the process,” she said.

The price to have one made depends on the size and amount of time that will need to be invested in the project. Murch uses polymer clay, along with some chalk pastels, acrylic paint, silver leaf and jewelry wire in order to complete each mini piece of art. And it’s definitely worth it in the end, because each piece is certainly unique.

“I made my first mini cake as a gift for a friend two and a half years ago. She shared an image of her mini cake across social media and I had several requests.” Murch told us. “From there, word spread and my schedule quickly filled up.”

Cupcakes, cupcakes and more cupcakes! I am obsessed with the cake on the top of this tower. Happy Sunday everyone!

A post shared by Earthly Grace (@earthly.grace.treasures) on

Pretty, right? The good news is that Canadians can get in on the action as Earthly Grace ships internationally. That means you might have to pay a little more to get your hands on one of these ornaments, but it’s definitely possible.

Besides, considering all of the money we all spend on weddings anyhow, isn’t it worth it to have something tangible to help you remember it at the end? We’d certainly like to think so. And with the ability to engrave your wedding date or a little saying on the actual piece, it’s a pretty creative way to keep a slice of your special day alive other than another old scrapbook.

