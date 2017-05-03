Gusto
Gusto
Food

You can make ooey-goey, melted raclette with this incredible machine

By

Rebecca Alter

May 3, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

There’s practically nothing more satisfying than taking a bite of food that’s been smothered in melted cheese. Which is why we love having cheese curds in our poutines, or even just plain, old grilled cheese. And whether you’ve tried it or not, you’ll also love raclette — a block of cheese that’s melted until it can be scraped onto your plate.

But you don’t need to fly all the way to France or New York City’s Raclette restaurant to try it; not when you can buy your own raclette maker and heat it up right at home. Warning: this dish is not lactose intolerant-friendly.

Materials

Directions

  1. Put your block of cheese into the raclette maker and turn it on.
  2. Watch in awe as the cheese starts bubbling up (try not to get any of your drool on it).
  3. Take out your trusty knife, and scrape the cheese right onto your food… or right into your mouth.
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

We can't stop staring at these Air Jordans made out of sushi
We can’t stop staring at these Air Jordans made out of sushi
Food art has never looked so stylish.

May 02, 2017

Amber Dowling

How to fillet a fish
How to fillet a salmon
It tastes better when you do it yourself.

May 01, 2017

Rebecca Alter

The mess-free way to cut a round cake
You’ve been cutting round cake wrong all this time
Cut the perfect slice.

Apr 28, 2017

Rebecca Alter

Google Home will now give you step-by-step cooking instructions
Google Home will now give you step-by-step cooking instructions
Cooking's never been this high-tech.

Apr 27, 2017

Allison Bowsher