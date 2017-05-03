You can make ooey-goey, melted raclette with this incredible machine

There’s practically nothing more satisfying than taking a bite of food that’s been smothered in melted cheese. Which is why we love having cheese curds in our poutines, or even just plain, old grilled cheese. And whether you’ve tried it or not, you’ll also love raclette — a block of cheese that’s melted until it can be scraped onto your plate.

But you don’t need to fly all the way to France or New York City’s Raclette restaurant to try it; not when you can buy your own raclette maker and heat it up right at home. Warning: this dish is not lactose intolerant-friendly.

Materials

block of raclette

raclette warming machine (get the NutriChef Raclette Maker for $80 on Amazon )

knife

Directions