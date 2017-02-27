You can finally learn how to make KFC chicken

If crispy, buttery fresh fried chicken is your thing, you’re definitely going to want to pay attention to this: KFC — the restaurant chain known for making carnivores everywhere salivate — is opening up its doors and letting home chefs learn how to make its signature fried chicken in a new, bona fide KFC cooking class.

Or at least it is if you happen to live in or around Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary anyhow.

On March 12, those three cities will be home to special hour-long cooking classes that are meant to show consumers just how real KFC chicken is. In case there was any doubt, the restaurant says that each piece of its finger-lickin’ good chicken is hand-breaded and fried by a trained cook — and now, you too can learn the secret behind their perfectly golden chicken. All for the very reasonable price of five bucks.

There’s a catch, though. Even though students will learn the nine-step art of breading and cooking the chicken, the actual ingredients that go into that secret breading blend will remain a secret… for now, at least. If your palates are having a good day, you could certainly try and guess what’s in it, though.

Given how invested people are in where their food comes from these days, we think this is a pretty genius idea. Why not put your money where your mouth is and show customers that this chicken is actually something they could make at home if they really wanted?

“We’ve heard our consumers say they want to know more about what they’re eating, so we’re giving them the chance to learn exactly what goes on in a KFC kitchen,” said KFC’s marketing director, Beverley D’Cruz in a press release.

If frying up crispy KFC chicken is on your bucket list, registration opens today online. The five dollar deposit not only reserves your spot, but it’s also donated to KFC’s children charity, Add Hope. You’d better hurry up though, because spots are already filling up fast; a few of the time slots have already sold out.

Now if only they could offer up classes on how to stop eating a whole pile of chicken after one piece of this addictive stuff.