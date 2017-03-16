Gusto
Gusto
Food

Calling all Torontonians: Foodora’s giving away free cinnamon buns

Shutterstock

By

Lisa Felepchuk

March 16, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Sugar fiends, listen up! Foodora is giving away free — yes, FREE — cinnamon buns to some of its lucky users. The food delivery service has teamed up with digital bartering app Bunz Trading Zone and Rosen’s cinnamon buns to fill as many Torontonians’ mouths with ooey-gooey treats.

Here’s how it works:

In order to wind up on the receiving end of a cinnamon bun four-pack, you’ve got to trade something with Foodora using Bunz Trading Zone. You can download their app or navigate to their website or Facebook page and search for Foodora’s Bunz post. Then you just comment on the post with a pic of whatever it is you want to trade, wait for your voucher, and then take it to Rosen’s and exchange it for your cinnamon buns. Pretty sweet deal, right?

You can trade anything — though no word on whether or not Foodora will trade cinnamon buns for something as intangible as advice, or as illegal as marijuana, which appears to be a pretty commonly traded product.

We’re seeing this as a kick in the butt to start our spring cleaning. With Rosen’s buns in the picture, getting rid of our unwanted collection of T-shirts from the back of our closet has never seemed so appealing.

Even more importantly, it’s all for a good cause — all of the usable stuff that Foodora collects during the initiative, which is in play until this Friday, March 17th, will be donated.

But if the thought of trading sounds too tedious, or you don’t have anything to swap, you can still get you hands on a Rosen’s bun by either visiting the shop, or by ordering delivery from Foodora. The College Street bakery, owned by food writer Amy Rosen, sells the brioche dough buns for $4 a pop or $20 for a half-dozen.

If you need us, we’ll be in the garage looking for stuff to trade. We don’t need these old snowshoes anymore, do we? Certainly not as badly as we need those cinnamon buns.

  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

Why scientists are trying to make bread with peas
Why scientists are trying to make bread with peas
It's all about that protein

Mar 15, 2017

Coleman Molnar

Krispy Kreme doughnuts will look a lot different on St. Paddy's Day
Krispy Kreme doughnuts will look a lot different on St. Paddy’s Day
Hungry for change?

Mar 15, 2017

Rebecca Alter

These are the fruits and veggies with the most pesticides
Why the strawberries?

Mar 15, 2017

Rebecca Alter

If you like lemonade, you'll love snow lemonade
If you like lemonade, you’ll love snow lemonade
It also comes with double the sugar

Mar 14, 2017

Amber Dowling