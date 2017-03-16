Calling all Torontonians: Foodora’s giving away free cinnamon buns

Sugar fiends, listen up! Foodora is giving away free — yes, FREE — cinnamon buns to some of its lucky users. The food delivery service has teamed up with digital bartering app Bunz Trading Zone and Rosen’s cinnamon buns to fill as many Torontonians’ mouths with ooey-gooey treats.

Here’s how it works:

In order to wind up on the receiving end of a cinnamon bun four-pack, you’ve got to trade something with Foodora using Bunz Trading Zone. You can download their app or navigate to their website or Facebook page and search for Foodora’s Bunz post. Then you just comment on the post with a pic of whatever it is you want to trade, wait for your voucher, and then take it to Rosen’s and exchange it for your cinnamon buns. Pretty sweet deal, right?

You can trade anything — though no word on whether or not Foodora will trade cinnamon buns for something as intangible as advice, or as illegal as marijuana, which appears to be a pretty commonly traded product.

We’re seeing this as a kick in the butt to start our spring cleaning. With Rosen’s buns in the picture, getting rid of our unwanted collection of T-shirts from the back of our closet has never seemed so appealing.

Even more importantly, it’s all for a good cause — all of the usable stuff that Foodora collects during the initiative, which is in play until this Friday, March 17th, will be donated.

But if the thought of trading sounds too tedious, or you don’t have anything to swap, you can still get you hands on a Rosen’s bun by either visiting the shop, or by ordering delivery from Foodora. The College Street bakery, owned by food writer Amy Rosen, sells the brioche dough buns for $4 a pop or $20 for a half-dozen.

If you need us, we’ll be in the garage looking for stuff to trade. We don’t need these old snowshoes anymore, do we? Certainly not as badly as we need those cinnamon buns.