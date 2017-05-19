Why buy roses when you can buy rose-shaped doughnuts?

Receiving a bouquet of fresh flowers is lovely, but it won’t do much for your current state of hunger. Flower-shaped doughnuts, on the other hand, is an entirely different story.

Doughnut Plant, a doughnut chain in New York City that’s been hand-making its baked goods since 1994, has been making some serious dough lately with their popular ‘doughflowers.’

The bakery first launched the intricately-shaped treats just in time for Mother’s Day last week, and since then, folks have been flocking to the Big Apple to give them a try. They’re now a part of the daily menu, so you don’t need to worry about them withering away as the seasons change. Better add it to your NYC foodie bucket list.

Currently, the doughflowers come in three different glazes: strawberry, rose and blood orange. And while these little delights are made from yeast like all those traditional doughnuts you’ve ingested in the past, the bakers layer the dough into pretty petals instead of moulding it into a traditional ring shape.

According to Jeff Magness, the chief creative officer at Doughnut Plant, “They have layers. Each one is made individually by hand. No two are alike.”

A single doughflower rings in at $5 USD, and with our exchange rate (about $7 CAD per doughnut), it’s a pretty penny for a snack that you’ll scarf down in a few seconds. But for many, the experience of eating a flower-shaped doughnut far outweighs the cost of it.

