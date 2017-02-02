A brewing company just invented Oreo beer

If you love Oreo cookies and are of legal drinking age, may we have your attention please?

The Veil Brewing Co. in Richmond, Virginia has just released a chocolate milk stout called Hornswoggler that’s fermented with “hundreds of pounds of Oreo cookies.”

Um, yes please.

If ever you needed an excuse to head to Virginia, you’re welcome. Because who wouldn’t want to sip on a boozy beverage that tastes like liquid Oreo?

Priced at $17 USD per four-pack, the Hornswoggler is described as “robust” and at 7 per cent alcohol by volume, it’s stronger than your average beer, so you’ll be giggling uncontrollably — not just because of the name.

Thought their product couldn’t possibly get any better than that? Well, you were wrong. The brewery wrote on their Instagram post that “We will also be hiding 5x Golden Tokens (seen in front of the can) underneath the 4-pack holders (only on Hornswoggler cans). Find one of these coins and give it to a staff member behind the bar to get a free Golden Hornswoggler glass.”

So if you’re a fan of drinking liquid Oreo in boozy form out of a fancy goblet, you may want to head to the states before the drink sells out.

The craft brewery suggested that the beer be kept extremely cold and consumed ASAP “for the most intense Oreo character possible.” Like you needed an excuse.

Veil explained that “there may be some residual fermentable sugars from the cookies in the beer.” Which means you’re going to be sipping on more than fake Oreo-flavoured alcohol — it’s literally an Oreo shake. Or a stronger version of dipping our cookies into milk.

Anyone else need this in their life?