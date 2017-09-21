Bite into autumn with these adorable, caramel-covered apple slices

It isn’t always easy to get excited about autumn being just around the corner. But with the start of every fall season comes an abundance of apples crowding every grocery store and farmer’s market. So instead of curling up in a corner, waiting for fall and winter to pass, these caramel-covered apples are a drool-worthy, kid-friendly dessert that you’ve been craving, without even knowing it. So grab a bag of apples and get snacking!

Ingredients

washed apples, cores removed and cut into slices

lemon-lime soda, enough to fill cup

melted caramel, to taste

toppings like shredded coconut, crushed nuts, crushed chocolate with pretzels and anything else that might catch your fancy

Directions

Slice off one end of each apple slice, and poke a stick through the flat end. Dunk apple slices into soda to prevent them from turning brown. Chill apples for 30 seconds in the fridge. Dip apple slices into melted caramel, and then into any topping of choice. Enjoy!

Recipe adapted from PureWow.