Gusto
Gusto
Food

Bite into autumn with these adorable, caramel-covered apple slices

By

Rebecca Alter

September 21, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

It isn’t always easy to get excited about autumn being just around the corner. But with the start of every fall season comes an abundance of apples crowding every grocery store and farmer’s market. So instead of curling up in a corner, waiting for fall and winter to pass, these caramel-covered apples are a drool-worthy, kid-friendly dessert that you’ve been craving, without even knowing it. So grab a bag of apples and get snacking!

Ingredients

  • washed apples, cores removed and cut into slices
  • lemon-lime soda, enough to fill cup
  • melted caramel, to taste
  • toppings like shredded coconut, crushed nuts, crushed chocolate with pretzels and anything else that might catch your fancy

Directions

  1. Slice off one end of each apple slice, and poke a stick through the flat end.
  2. Dunk apple slices into soda to prevent them from turning brown.
  3. Chill apples for 30 seconds in the fridge.
  4. Dip apple slices into melted caramel, and then into any topping of choice.
  5. Enjoy!

Recipe adapted from PureWow.

  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

People are freaking out over Gordon Ramsay's all-American breakfast video
People are freaking out over the American-style breakfast Gordon Ramsay made
He's taking spuds and eggs to a whole new level.

Sep 20, 2017

Lisa Mesbur

Why you shouldn't drink Champagne out of a Champagne flute
Why you shouldn’t drink Champagne out of a flute
Sorry to burst your bubbles.

Sep 19, 2017

Rebecca Alter

The most worthwhile cooking classes in Ontario
The most worthwhile cooking classes in Ontario
Worth the time and the money.

Sep 18, 2017

Leora Heilbronn

Here's how to make a hard chocolate shell for your sundae
The easiest way to make a hard chocolate shell for your sundae
You can use dark, milk or white chocolate.

Sep 15, 2017

Rebecca Alter

Off The Menu