The very best slow-cooker recipes

The Food Gays

By

Rebecca Alter

October 19, 2017
What would you do without your beloved slow cooker? How would you get such tender, fall-off-the-bone meat?  And most importantly, how could you possibly relax every evening if you had to spend time monitoring the food cooking over the stove?

Thankfully, we’re fortunate enough to have access to such a helpful cooking gadget. So instead of letting it collect dust on the shelf, take advantage of it. Let it take some of the pressure of cooking off your shoulders by throwing in some ingredients, pushing the ‘on’ button, and leaving it to produce an incredible meal for you and your family.

Not sure what to make? Then dig in to this list of our favourite, easy-to-make slow cooker recipes.

Hot Chocolate

Nothing can cure a sour mood quite like a mug full of creamy hot chocolate and marshmallows can. And don’t even think about getting the sickly sweet, powdery kind from a store — this stuff is smooth as can be.

Here's how to make hot chocolate in a slow-cooker

PureWow

Ragu

This rich ragu is made in a casserole dish, but that shouldn’t stop you from throwing everything into the slow cooker and letting it do its thing. Get ready for a stunning, effortless meal.

The Marilyn Denis Show

Pulled Pork Burgers with Creamy Coleslaw

Make some saucy pulled pork by cooking the pork for 30 minutes in the oven and then letting the slow cooker do the rest.

The Marilyn Denis Show

Cauliflower Curry

“If we have a busy day ahead of us, it’s great to get a recipe like this started first thing in the morning, so our supper will be ready when we’re too tired to cook,” reads the recipe for slow-cooker cauliflower curry from The Food Gays. You might be too tired to spend a lot of time cooking dinner, but you won’t be too tired to get up and grab seconds after making it.

Slow Cooker Cauliflower Curry

The Food Gays

Dal

That’s right, you can make a hearty pot of dal — a delicious stew made with a medley of beans, lentils and peas — without a whole lot of effort on your end.

One World Kitchen

Mongolian Beef 

If you had the ability to make such tender beef in a thick, savoury gravy, why wouldn’t you?

12 Tomatoes

Simple Slow-Cooker Chicken Chili

This chili, which is full of beans and chicken, is sure to warm you right up and leave you fully satisfied. And the best part is that you barely have to do anything to make it! Just throw everything into the slow cooker and watch it work its magic!

Taste 2015

