All the best new products you’ll find at the grocery store

2017 is shaping up to be a real yummy year. Market research firm BrandSpark International has determined the best new products available on grocery store shelves across the country, and we’ve got to admit, these new offerings are pretty appealing.

The Best New Product Awards (BNPAs) polls over 20,000 Canadian consumers on items in 50 categories that cover food, drink, household and beauty. Basically, everything we buy, or are tempted to buy, every time we step into a supermarket.

In addition to dishing out awards, the BNPAs also did some digging into our shopping habits. Turns out we rely heavily on the opinions of others. Over 70 per cent of women and 60 per cent of men would buy a product had it been recommended by someone. Shocker.

“What we’re starting to notice is a small increase in the way reviews are consumed, with 70 per cent of shoppers still preferring written reviews and five per cent of Canadians preferring video reviews,” said Robert Levy, president of BrandSpark and the man behind the BNPAs.

It’s also worth noting that we’re a nation that embraces new products. Seventy-five percent of us, in fact, will try the latest and greatest rather than stick to tradition. “This number has remained relatively steady year over year,” Levy adds.

So what new products will we be reaching for this year? Just to tease your taste buds a bit, here are the winning food products for each category:

Baking: Duncan Hines Salted Caramel Brownie Mix

Duncan Hines Salted Caramel Brownie Mix

Bread/Wrap: Country Harvest Canadian Rustic Bean

Butter/Margarine: Becel Original with Simple Ingredients

Cheese: Black Diamond Natural Cheese Sticks – Marble

Chocolate Bar: Brookside Dark Chocolate Tablet Bars

Chocolate Snack: Mars Bites

Coffee: NESCAFÉ Sweet and Creamy

Crackers: Twistos Garden Dill and Cream Cheese Baked Snack Crackers

Drink: Carbonation System SodaStream Power Sparkling Water Maker

Frozen Dessert: Chapman's Yukon Moose Sandwich

Frozen Entrée: High Liner Marinated Portions

Frozen Pizza: Dr. Oetker Casa di Mama Pulled Pork Pizza

Limited Edition Seasonal Chocolate: TURTLES Limited Edition Assorted four Flavours Box

Meat Snack: Piller's Salami Whips

Packaged Meat: Maple Leaf Canadian Craft

Pasta: Catelli SuperGreens Pasta

Protein Bar: Genuine Health Fermented Vegan Proteins+ Bars – Lemon Coconut and Dark Chocolate Almond

Snack Bar: Special K Nourish Cranberries and Almonds Bar

Spread/Dip: Sabra Hummus Spreads

Yogurt: Liberté Caramelized Pineapple & Pecans

For the entire list, which includes the best new products from frozen pizza to kitty litter, visit the Best New Products Awards website.