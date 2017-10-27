The very best five-ingredient fall recipes

As the weather gets colder, making comfort food becomes second nature to us. A homemade, hot meal is suddenly so much more meaningful and soothing than it was before — it becomes a beacon of hope as we enter much colder and darker days. So scrounge up all of your in-season produce and your favourite fall spices, because it’s time to develop an arsenal of recipes perfect for autumn. And since our favourite fall recipes only take five ingredients to make, you can save your energy and your money when hunting down ingredients.

Mole Lamb Loin with Piquillo and Quince Glaze

Luis Valenzuela, one of the talented chefs from The Latin Kitchen, has concocted a rich lamb recipe, served with a beautiful glaze. Seriously, this is one impressive five-ingredient main. Serve it at any dinner party during these chilly months and your guests are sure to walk away feeling satisfied and happy.

Ingredients

6 oz. lamb loin

100 ml mole paste

5 oz. (150 g) goat cheese

50 ml piquillo and quince glaze

75 ml lamb jus

Directions

Marinate lamb loin with mole paste for one hour. Sear it for about 2 minutes on each side. Blend the piquillo and quince glaze with a bit of water or chicken stock until desired consistency. Plate glaze first, cut lamb loin and serve on top of glaze. Add lamb jus all around the loin and make a quenelle of goat cheese and plate.

Savoury Pumpkin Pie in Phyllo Crust

One World Kitchen chef, Joanna Chery explains that “this is one of my favorite fall recipes. We’re so used to eating pumpkin for dessert that we sometimes forget how tasty it is in a savoury concoction.”

Ingredients

6 cups (1.4 L) of fresh, shredded pie pumpkin (smaller and sweeter than the carving variety)

2 cups (480 ml) of crumbled feta

2 tbsp (30 ml) of fresh chopped mint

16 phyllo dough sheets

¾ cup (180 ml) olive oil or melted butter

Directions

Preheat your oven at 350F. In a pan, drizzle olive oil and sauté the shredded pumpkin on high heat for approximately 10 minutes, or until excess moisture has evaporated. Set aside and let cool. In a large bowl mix feta and mint. Add cooled pumpkin to the feta mixture and stir until well incorporated. Unroll your phyllo and cover with a tea towel to keep dough moist. Using a 9x13x2-inch baking pan, lightly brush the bottom of your pan with oil and lay down 2 sheets of phyllo. Baste the entire surface of dough with oil, including the edges. Lay another sheet and repeat the basting process. If a sheet tears, don’t worry about it, the next layer will cover it right up! Repeat until 10 sheets have been put down. Spread pumpkin filling on the bottom phyllo layers and fold the edges inward so they no longer hang out of the pan. Repeat process with the top layers. Tuck them down the sides in order to seal your pie. Baste the top with a final coating of oil. Take a sharp knife and score the portions of your pie. This will help the excess moisture escape and will make serving easier. Bake for approximately 35 minutes or until golden brown. Cooking time will greatly vary depending on your oven. Let cool and serve.

Replace your regular bag of potato chips with these heavenly baked zucchini chips from Bite Me More. Not only are they easy to make, but they’re also healthy!

Ingredients

1/4 cup milk

3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/8 tsp freshly ground black pepper

4 large zucchini, sliced into 1/4-inch thick rounds

Directions

Preheat oven to 425F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and coat with non-stick cooking spray. For the chips, pour milk in a small bowl. In a medium bowl, combine Parmesan, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper. Working one at a time, dip zucchini rounds in milk and then coat in the Parmesan mixture. Lay crusted slices on prepared baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes. Flip zucchini rounds and continue to bake another 10 minutes. Sprinkle with kosher salt and serve.

Lisa’s Quick “Viet-At-Home” Sauce

According to Lisa Nguyen, a chef from One World Kitchen, “this versatile sauce or marinade embodies the essence of Vietnamese flavours: sweet, sour, salty and spicy.” Put it on anything and everything.

Ingredients

2 tbsp (30 ml) fish sauce

2 tbsp (30 ml) maple syrup

1 tsp (5 ml) sambal chili garlic sauce, or another hot sauce of choice

1 tsp (5 ml) lime or lemon juice

your fave protein: chicken, fish, pork, tofu, shrimp/scallops

Directions

Mix all ingredients together and use in a stir-fry with your fave protein (and/or vegetables). Serve alongside steaming jasmine rice for a comforting, warm meal at home. Maple syrup adds a sweet Canadian flare!

Steamed Tofu

“This steamed tofu dish is made in almost every Chinese household,” One World Kitchen‘s Mary Tang explains. “It’s great for families who are looking for a quick and nutritious dish.”

Ingredients

5 cubes of tofu cut into 2x1x2 inches

¼ tsp (1 ml) white sugar

¼ cup (60 ml) of soy sauce

diced scallions, for garnish

sesame oil, for drizzling

Directions

In a dish, place tofu evenly on a dish to be steamed. In a separate bowl, add sugar and soy sauce and mix well. Steam the tofu for about 5 minutes, and remove from heat. Pour out excessive liquid from the tofu. Pour the sweetened soy sauce over the tofu. Drizzle with sesame oil, and top with green onions.

Carrot, Pumpkin, and Orange Gratin

Chef Tigreton Leon knows that carrot, pumpkin and orange make an unexpected yet killer combo. Top this special dish off with roasted pumpkin seeds so nothing goes to waste.

Ingredients

2.2 lbs (1 kg) pumpkin

1.5 lbs (700 g) carrots

zest from 1 orange

1.5 tbsp (20 g) butter

4 cups (1 L) cream

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350F. Infuse the cream with the orange zest. Add a pinch of salt. Set it aside covered with a lid. Peel carrot and pumpkin (reserve the seeds). Wash the seeds, lay them on an oven tray and roast them until crisp. Season them with salt and butter. Roast them in the oven for about 35 minutes, stirring often. Set aside. Using a kitchen mandolin, slice both carrot and pumpkin, separate, but with the same thickness. Get your favorite oven tray and spread all the butter at bottom and walls of that tray. To assemble, first, add a layer of pumpkin slices. Add a layer of carrot. Then another layer of pumpkin. Repeat until the layers are just below the top tray. Keep each layer as flat as possible. Pour the orange infused cream (use a colander to remove any excess zest) to the same level as your top layer. Cover the tray with parchment paper, and bake in the oven for about 40 minutes. Then raise the temp till 400F, remove the parchment paper and bake until a golden orange color. Top with roasted pumpkin seeds.

The Bite Me More ladies are truly culinary masterminds. It’s thanks to them we have this quick and beautiful recipe for creamed spinach. We’re going to cheat a bit and say that salt and pepper don’t really count as an extra ingredient.

Ingredients

4 (10 oz./283 g) packages frozen chopped spinach

2 (6 oz./170 g) containers Kraft Philadelphia Whipped Cream Cheese

1/4 cup melted butter

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350F. Coat an 11×7-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Defrost spinach according to package directions. Drain very well, squeezing spinach to ensure all excess liquid is removed. In a food processor, place cream cheese, melted butter, salt, pepper and spinach together. Process for 10 seconds. Using a rubber spatula scrape down the sides of the bowl and do 3-4 quick pulses to combine. Transfer to prepared baking dish, sprinkle top with Parmesan and bake uncovered for 20 minutes.

Arepas

Chef Juan Pablo from The Latin Kitchen whipped up the most incredible pumpkin arepas using just five ingredients (if you don’t count the salt). Serve it with the filling or eat them as is.

Ingredients

17 oz. (500 g) of cooked pumpkin (cooked in the oven for 40 min at 350F or until tender or boiled on the stove top with water and salt)

8 tbsp (120 ml) of white corn flour

salt, to taste

1 lb (0.4 kilograms) mushrooms (preferably oyster mushrooms)

5 cloves of garlic

1 bunch of green onions or scallions

Directions for the arepas:

Make a purse with the cooked pumpkin, combine with the flour (or corn starch) and salt. Add enough water to set the “masa” into a consistent texture to form patties, not too moist nor dry. Preheat an iron skillet at medium-high temperature on the stove top. Form patties of 4 inch in diameter and 3/4 inch thick using the pumpkin and corn mixture. Cook until a golden brown crust is formed on the arepa (about 3-4 minute per side).

Directions for the filling:

Peel and crush the garlic, wash the mushrooms and slice in halves, chop the scallions and set a side. Set an iron skillet on high flame. Drizzle EVOO in skillet. Add the garlic. Incorporate the mushrooms and cook for 3 minutes or until mushrooms are tender. At this point add the scallions and cook for 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper. Fill the arepas with the mushroom mixture and enjoy!

Sahlab

One World Kitchen‘s Jasmin Rose Ibrahim can’t get enough of this sweet, Lebanese drink. “Sahlab can be served as a drink or pudding with your choice of toppings,” she tells us. Go ahead and try it for yourself.

Ingredients

4 cups (1 L) of milk

3 tbsp (45 ml) cornstarch

1/3 cup (80 ml) sugar

1/2 tsp (2.5 ml) rosewater

1/4 cup (60 ml) crushed pistachios

Directions