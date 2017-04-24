These are the best female chefs in the world

Women have come a long way in many different areas, but when it comes to the kitchen, it seems like we still have a lot of work to do. That was completely apparent when the annual World’s Best 50 Restaurants list was released recently, and nearly all of the chefs featured were male. Well nothing against those guys, but we decided the best way to dig a little deeper was to come up with our own list.

They say one of the best ways to spark change is by sticking together, so we reached out to some Canadian female chefs to find out who they think the best female chefs in the world are. Here are their picks, their inspirations and their mentors — in no particular order, of course.

1. April Bloomfield — The Spotted Pig

New York, NY

“She has two Michelin stars, books and has been on TV. She has it all.” – Shelley Robinson (regional executive chef of Coast Hotels in Vancouver)

“She has four or five restaurants now with her partner. Her food is fresh, tasty, simple, rustic and delicious. She loves Italian food, which is where I think her foundation of how she cooks comes from. She’s who I always said I wanted to be when I grew up.” – Angela Villalta (executive chef of Bestellen)

2. Emma Cardarelli — Nora Gray

Montreal, QC

“Her menus change regularly, and reflect the confluence of Italian soulfulness with Montreal’s spunky food culture. The intricacies of her food are not lost on the diner; every bite is absolute magic.” – Tania Ganassini (chef/proprietor of The Norton Underground)

3. Amanda Cohen — Dirt Candy

New York, NY

“She’s a Michelin-starred vegetarian who is sweet, non-assuming, funny and a champion for women chefs with her work with WCR.” – Shelley Robinson (regional executive chef of Coast Hotels in Vancouver)

4. Dominique Crenn — Atelier Crenn

San Francisco, CA

“She is masterful in her vision of concept and plating. I love a chef that knows what they want and isn’t afraid to add a little whimsy.” – Missy Hui (executive chef of Fabrica)

“She is so damn badass and having the culinary scene move in so many directions right now, the bar is set for females and males to hit with what she is accomplishing. Her style really comes out in her food.” – Trista Sheen (Top Chef Canada All-Stars competitor)

“She is equal parts esoteric artist and culinary technician. I love the stories she tells through her dining experiences, and her calm confidence in and outside of the kitchen.” – Tania Ganassini (chef/proprietor of The Norton Underground)

5. Connie Desousa — Charcut Roast House

Calgary, AB

“Give her any animal and she can butcher it. She’s also a mother and, as a young chef, it’s actually nice to know that’s an option. She is very successful with three restaurants and many other things going for her. She cares about ingredients and just loves what she does. She’s very inspirational.” – Angela Villalta (executive chef of Bestellen)

“Her work ethic and discipline are evident in everything she does. Her menus highlight only the best ingredients, and satisfy the most decadent and nostalgic of cravings.” – Tania Ganassini (chef/proprietor of The Norton Underground)

6. Cindy Duby — DC Duby

Richmond, BC

She is a pioneer that takes an almost scientific approach to food — very precise and detail oriented. The book she authored with her husband is in my mind one of the best pastry books ever written. It changed the way I thought about flavours and the notion of what a dessert could be. – Missy Hui (executive chef of Fabrica)

7. Michele Genest — The Boreal Gourmet

Whitehorse, YT

“All the Nordic male chefs are using her recipes; she has tirelessly researched and complied northern and indigenous recipes long before it was hip.” – Shelley Robinson (regional executive chef of Coast Hotels in Vancouver)

8. Elia Herrera – Los Colibris

Toronto, ON

“Coming from Mexico to Toronto, Elia has worked her way through many of Toronto’s top restaurants. She is now co-owner and head chef of Los Colibris, which showcases dishes from her childhood with a modern inspiration. She is a great example for up-and-coming culinary students and an example of where this industry can take you with the right amount passion, talent and drive.” – Alison Iannarelli (executive chef for restaurants and events, Centennial College)

9. Traci Des Jardins — Jardinière

San Francisco, CA

“She is one of the most successful restaurateurs in the United States today. Traci is highly decorated and is a deeply committed advocate for hunger relief… she also beat Mario Batali on Iron Chef.” – Shelley Robinson (regional executive chef of Coast Hotels in Vancouver)

10. Mollie Katzen — The Moosewood Cookbook

Ithaca, NY

“I am not a vegan or a vegetarian but Mollie Katzen’s recipes have been finding their way to my tables for years. It was easy to cook her recipes when I lived overseas, and I loved sharing the meals with my Japanese friends. I make them for my friends here, and even hardcore carnivores happily devour the dishes. Mollie Katzen’s recipes were the first vegetarian recipes I tried when I was learning to cook, and they are solid and tasty.” – Janice MacKay (Chopped Canada competitor)

11. Elise Kornack — Former Chef/Owner of The Root

Brooklyn, NY

“She has had some notoriety and rightfully so: she’s self made and fearless. I love her outspoken nature, queerness and take-it-or-leave it attitude. She’s going places.” – Shelley Robinson (regional executive chef of Coast Hotels in Vancouver)

12. Jeong Kwan—“The Philosopher Chef”

Jangseong County, South Korea

“Her dedication, discipline and deep appreciation for the ingredient is something about her that fascinates me. I love the simplicity of her food, and its ability to nourish and heal.” – Tania Ganassini (chef/proprietor of The Norton Underground)

13. Pia Leon — Central Restaurante

Miraflores Lima, Peru

“She is the unsung hero of Central Restaurante, and is an incredible talent.” – Tania Ganassini (chef/proprietor of The Norton Underground)

14. Niki Nakayama — n/naka

Los Angeles, CA

“The fact that she navigated herself through the misogynistic world of Japanese chefs is enough to earn her a spot. She has actually had men walk out of her restaurant when they find a woman is cooking traditional kaiseki. She is courageous, bold, talented, elegant and goes against the grain of tradition.” – Shelley Robinson (regional executive chef of Coast Hotels in Vancouver)

“Anyone, male or female, who can make it as a kaiseki chef has my undying admiration. It’s hard enough being a female chef; but kaiseki cuisine is definitely a ‘man’s world.’ Any woman breaking into that old-boy network is a rock star.” – Janice MacKay (Chopped Canada competitor)

15. Naomi Pomeroy — Beast

Portland, OR

“Naomi takes the purest of ingredients and executes dishes in such a masterful way; her flavour combinations and cooking techniques are so incredible refined yet approachable. Beast, to this day is still one of the best meals I have ever had. I can still remember the taste of the pork terrine I had over 10 years ago!” – Andrea Nicholson (chef/owner of Butchies and Top Chef Canada All-Stars competitor)

16. Amanda Ray — Biff’s Bistro

Toronto, ON

“She is a mentor to me. She won Gold Medal Plates last year, and her dish was absolutely perfect. She is both creative and technical. I think she is a superstar.” – Tania Ganassini (chef/proprietor of The Norton Underground)

17. Carolyn Reid — Scaramouche

Toronto, ON

“I worked under Carolyn for 6 years at Scaramouche. I was right out of George Brown and had no idea about working in restaurants of that calibre. She took me under her wing and taught me so much and for that she is number one in my eyes.” – Trista Sheen (Top Chef Canada All-Stars competitor)

18. Nadia Santini — Del Pescatore

Sull’oglio MN, Italy

“Devoted to tradition and the gift and beauty of the region and terrior, she has a great affinity for using the best local fresh ingredients; many of which she grows herself. She represents what Italian food is to me, something that comes from the heart, the earth and from the strong foundations in regional tradition. Chef Santini has held three Michelin stars since 1996 and was the first female chef to have three Michelin stars in Italy.” – Alison Iannarelli (executive chef of restaurants and events, Centennial College)

19. Clare Smyth – Restaurant Gordon Ramsay

Chelsea, London

“She worked at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay and is currently working on opening her own restaurant. She reminds me a lot of myself in that we both started working in kitchens at a young age, 15, following our passions and building our dreams. She is an inspiration to young women today who aspire to be top chefs and shows that hard work and perseverance pays off. She was Britain’s first female Michelin chef to earn and keep three stars.” – Alison Iannarelli (executive chef of restaurants and events, Centennial College)

20. Alice Waters — Chez Panisse

Berkeley, CA

“Alice has always worked to elevate natural, wholesome ingredients with a strong relationship to small farming and seasonality. One of my apprentices is at Chez Panisse right now and can’t say enough about the focus on education and community. Few people have defined food the way that Alice Waters has.” – Missy Hui (executive chef at Fabrica)

“When I was dreaming of going to culinary school, I wanted to be the next Alice Waters. Chez Panisse was instrumental in promoting California cuisine — fusion cuisine with local ingredients. I lived in Japan for eight years, and I love how creatively (and deliciously) different cuisines can be paired together. Alice Waters was one of the first female chefs to really bring this into focus.” – Janice MacKay (Chopped Canada competitor)