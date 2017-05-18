This barista’s edible latte art is absolutely breathtaking

Thanks to the explosion of coffee shops, hipster hangouts and everyone’s growing love for all things java, we’ve seen our fair share of pretty cups of coffee over the years. Between simple leaves, hearts and even messages etched on top of the foamy milk, it’s always a treat to see someone go that extra mile for a coffee-loving smile.

But after seeing this edible latte art from a barista in Seoul, it seems like everything we thought we knew about coffee creations is actually a lie. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at how this artist transforms a regular old latte into a replica of Vincent van Gogh‘s The Starry Night.

Impressive, right?

Lee Kang Bin, a barista in Seoul, applies cream or milk that’s been dyed with food colouring to his lattes and swirls it around until he achieves the desired affect. His cups of coffee are more than impressive, they’re positively jaw-dropping.

At this point, he’s done everything from Disney art…

To elevated flowers and roses that would put an actual garden to shame.

Some of his cups act as an entire canvas filled with beautiful milk creations…

잊지않고 기도하기🎗 A post shared by 이강빈 (@leekangbin91) on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

While others are gorgeous in the simplicity of their design.

It’s no wonder that Bin’s creations are now so popular that they have their own name, “CreamArt.” It’s befuddling to think that anyone could actually bring themselves to drink something so pretty. If one of Bin’s famous cups were in front of us, we doubt we’d be able to do anything other than stare. At least until the cream began to melt into hot coffee below.

After seeing this kind of potential, Starbucks will never look fancy again.