This baker’s homemade macarons are the most perfect little works of art

It’s hard enough to make a perfect macaron. The delicate French sweet requires both precision and patience. But baker Meghan Rosko is taking her macarons to a whole other level, creating the most intricate designs on her treats, and transforming them into teensy, edible works of art.

The results are absolutely jaw-dropping and wildly impressive. We can barely nail a vanilla birthday cake let alone master a dozen macarons and then meld them into a micro family of turtles.

Considering what a pro she is with an icing bag in hand, Rosko hasn’t been at it for all that long. “It started back in September of 2014 with a simple set of sugar cookies for a wedding and has since grown to creating cookies for celebrities, TV shows, fashion events and famous bloggers,” the baker writes on her company’s Facebook page, Nutmeg and Honeybee.

After coping with her brother Brendan’s passing, Rosko named her company after him. “I used to call him ‘B,’ which immediately led me to ‘honeybee.’ He has been my driving force behind Nutmeg and Honeybee and I hope to make him proud,” she writes. “I got started baking after my brother passed away. I was able to channel me grief into a new art form and I began the healing process by baking.”

And her baking skills are, without a doubt, out of this world.

The young baker’s ingredient list for her macarons are pretty standard — room temperature egg whites, cream of tartar, almond flour, super-fine sugar and confectioners sugar — but it’s the vibrant colours and detailed decorations that have won our admiration.

There are so many incredible designs, we honestly can’t pick a favourite. Just look at the cute little mugs of these snoozing foxes:

A post shared by Meghan | Rosko (@nutmegandhoneybee) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

Can we hang these delectable dreamcatchers from our rearview mirror instead of eating them?

A post shared by Meghan | Rosko (@nutmegandhoneybee) on Feb 11, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

Tiny cups of hot chocolates made out of macarons! Incredible.

A post shared by Meghan | Rosko (@nutmegandhoneybee) on Jan 7, 2017 at 11:51am PST

In fact, her entire holiday spread of macarons don’t even look real — they’re that perfect.

A post shared by Meghan | Rosko (@nutmegandhoneybee) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:36am PST

And, of course, just in time for Easter, little bunny faces, perky ears and all.

A post shared by Meghan | Rosko (@nutmegandhoneybee) on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

“I’ve been able to work with Julianne Hough and have been featured on Blake Lively and Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetics Instagram page,” she explains. “I’ve collaborated with Cosmopolitan, Primark, Disney, and Splenda. It’s always amazing getting to work with creative, inspiring people!”

Rosko doesn’t just use her artistic skills to dream up different macarons, she also decorates cakes and doughnuts like a total pro, sometimes even using macarons as accessories on her other treats.

We can safely say that Rosko not only has more skill in the baking department than we do, but she has way more patience in the kitchen than we can ever hope for.