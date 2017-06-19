Avocado toast: good for more than just Instagram

The millennial diet of avocado toast, expensive nut butters and chickpea-everything gets a lot of press. There are the thousands of photos and Instagram posts and tweets about these delicious brunch items, but there’s also the negative press. Remember the Australian business mogul who most recently blamed avocado toast on millennials’ seemingly endless struggle for home-ownership?

Avocado, hummus, chia seeds and almond butter are all pricier than a bag of potatoes and a loaf of Wonderbread, no doubt, but their health benefits just keep getting better!

According to a new study from the University of Georgia, foods high in polyunsaturated fats — like avocado, chickpeas, salmon, walnuts, quinoa and chia seeds — can influence hormones and alter appetites… in an incredible way.

“Appetite hormones play an important role in regulating how much we eat,” the study’s lead researcher, Jamie A. Cooper, said in a news release. “These findings tell us that eating foods rich in PUFAs (polyunsaturated fats), like those found in walnuts, may favourably change appetite hormones so that we can feel fuller for longer.”

In other words, say goodbye to overeating.

26 subjects aged 18 to 35 participated in the study, having their hormones measured every so often to provide insight into their hunger levels. Those who ate a greater amount of polyunsaturated fats were actually less hungry and stayed fuller longer than those who didn’t eat as much of it.

This research gets added to a growing library of science in favour of eating polyunsaturated fats — it improves blood cholesterol levels, thus lowering the risk of heart disease, as well decreases the risk of type two diabetes.

Sure, those facts may not help you expand your Instagram audience, but they could help to shrink your waistline.