Apples that don’t brown might be coming to Canada

If you’re tired of your apples turning brown soon after they’ve been cut, you may want to switch to Arctic apples.

Created by Neal Carter, a B.C. resident and founder of Okanagan Specialty Fruits (OSF), the Arctic apple is a genetically modified apple that won’t brown for days or even weeks after being cut.

Sounds like some kind of miracle fruit, right? Well, the apple was developed with a goal of reducing waste in the fruit production system and making apples more appealing for quick meals. By blocking the genes that produce the browning enzyme in fruit, Carter and his colleagues managed to slow the Arctic apple’s oxidization process, thus slowing down browning and bruising. “When an Arctic apple goes brown, it’s [because of] a second pathogen,” says Carter.

Carter first began working on a non-browning apple back in 1996, and will finally see his product in U.S. stores next month. His product is planned to be available in 10 grocery stores starting February 10. But don’t lose hope just yet, fellow Canadians. Success of the Arctic apple in the U.S. will determine how the fruit is marketed in Canada. OSF is also working on increasing production, with the upcoming 10-store launch already requiring 6,800 kilograms of apples.

Though the Arctic apple won’t be advertised in stores as a non-browning apple or as genetically modified, it will be sold in slices, with consumers being able to see firsthand that the browning enzyme in the apple has been muted. Information on the apples’ genetic makeup will be available on a website that can be accessed with a code from the apples’ packaging.

Not everyone is excited to see the new piece of produce hit the market, though. The Canadian Bio-Tech Action Network, which is made up of 17 groups, has been campaigning against the apple, with their concerns about genetically modified foods and crops, and even put the Arctic apple on their watch list.

Still, Health Canada has approved the apple for sale, as has the Department of Agriculture in the U.S., which conducted two risk assessment reports.

“These are the most tested and scrutinized apples in the world and these are probably the safest apples in the world,” says Carter. Well as long as they’re safe, we wouldn’t mind a few of these bad boys in our fridges.