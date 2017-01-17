Gusto
Gusto
Food

11 amazing things you can make with cookie dough (other than cookies)

Liv For Cake

By

Amber Dowling

January 17, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Nothing beats a fresh, warm cookie… unless you’re talking about raw, sweet-but-salty cookie dough that is. Thanks to several new recipes out there that eliminate raw eggs, the stuff has never been safer to eat — nor has it been more delicious.

But because we’re not complete animals, we sometimes need something a little bit more than ice cream to pair with our cookie dough. So we’ve rounded up these other genius ideas on how to use it.

Cookie Dough Fudge

Move over maple and Oreo, there’s a new fudge in town, and it may be our new obsession. Sure, the recipe’s a little high in sugar, but let’s face it: if you’re eating fudge, you’re probably not overly concerned about your glucose levels. Everyone needs a treat once in a while anyways, right?

fudge

Together as a Family

Cookie Dough Cheesecake

Cheesecake and cookie dough meld together with an Oreo crust to create this rich and delightful no-bake offering. Don’t expect any leftovers after your next dinner party if you serve this up for dessert.

The Recipe Rebel

The Recipe Rebel

Cookie Dough Frosting

Some may say that frosting a cupcake in cookie dough is going overboard; we say it’s genius. This recipe has just the right amount of sweetness and a great, spreadable consistency that makes it perfect to cover chocolate, vanilla or even birthday cake.

frosting

Two Sisters Crafting

Cookie Dough Milkshakes

Sometimes you don’t want to eat your cookie dough, you want to drink it. Or at least you do if it comes in the form of a delicious milkshake. This recipe is crazy easy to make, which also makes it kind of deadly.

Big Bear’s Wife

Big Bear’s Wife

Cookie Dough Chocolate Ball

Sure, you could bring a cheese ball to a party, but why go so basic when you could bring a cookie dough cream cheese ball instead? This sweet, sweet offering is perfectly paired with graham crackers to create a memorable dish for everyone to dream about.

ball

Chocolate Moosey

Cookie Dough Bark

Forget almond and peppermint bark — this is way better. Sweet, salty and super easy to make (you can be eating it in just over 30 minutes), this bark is as pretty as it is delicious.

bark

Everyday Dishes

Overnight Cookie Dough Oats

Cookie dough for breakfast? Don’t mind if we do. These yummy oats are easy to make – just throw the ingredients into a Mason jar – and also skew on the healthier side. Who doesn’t like that?

overnightoats

Happy Healthy Motivated

Cookie Dough Brownies

Can’t decide if you want delectable chocolate brownies or sweet-and-savoury cookie dough? Enjoy the best of both worlds with these fabulous brownies. Oh, and don’t forget a side of vanilla ice cream.

Dinner, Then Dessert

Dinner, Then Dessert

Cooke Dough-Stuffed Cupcakes

There are cupcakes, and then there are cupcakes with a delightful surprise filling. These treats clearly fit into the latter category thanks to their delicate, cookie dough centres.

Mostly Homemade Mom

Mostly Homemade Mom

Cookie Dough Truffles

Cookie dough that’s been dipped in chocolate and that we can pop in our mouths? Um, yes please. These would not only be deadly at a party, but they’d make a super cute hostess present too.

truffles

Liv For Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Hummus

Wait, wait, wait. Hummus that tastes like cookie dough and is healthy for us? Well that just sounds yummus. Cashews, maple syrup, beans and rolled oats combine for one of the most creative cookie dough concoctions we’ve ever seen. Don’t judge it ’till you try it.

Don’t Waste the Crumbs

Don’t Waste the Crumbs

  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

shakshuka
One-pot meals that’ll save you some serious time in the kitchen
Dishes? What dishes?...

Jan 16, 2017

Corrina Allen

Healthy breakfast recipes that'll keep you going through the day
Healthy breakfast recipes that’ll keep you going through the day
Healthy food can be filling too...

Jan 13, 2017

Corrina Allen

Here's how the size of your coffee cup can trick your brain
Turns out you can trick your brain with the size of your coffee cup
Looks like size really does matter...

Jan 12, 2017

Rebecca Alter

How to get the most out of Winterlicious
How to get the most out of Winterlicious
We've got all the tips and tricks for this year's festival...

Jan 11, 2017

Leora Heilbronn