11 amazing things you can make with cookie dough (other than cookies)

Nothing beats a fresh, warm cookie… unless you’re talking about raw, sweet-but-salty cookie dough that is. Thanks to several new recipes out there that eliminate raw eggs, the stuff has never been safer to eat — nor has it been more delicious.

But because we’re not complete animals, we sometimes need something a little bit more than ice cream to pair with our cookie dough. So we’ve rounded up these other genius ideas on how to use it.

Move over maple and Oreo, there’s a new fudge in town, and it may be our new obsession. Sure, the recipe’s a little high in sugar, but let’s face it: if you’re eating fudge, you’re probably not overly concerned about your glucose levels. Everyone needs a treat once in a while anyways, right?

Cheesecake and cookie dough meld together with an Oreo crust to create this rich and delightful no-bake offering. Don’t expect any leftovers after your next dinner party if you serve this up for dessert.

Some may say that frosting a cupcake in cookie dough is going overboard; we say it’s genius. This recipe has just the right amount of sweetness and a great, spreadable consistency that makes it perfect to cover chocolate, vanilla or even birthday cake.

Sometimes you don’t want to eat your cookie dough, you want to drink it. Or at least you do if it comes in the form of a delicious milkshake. This recipe is crazy easy to make, which also makes it kind of deadly.

Sure, you could bring a cheese ball to a party, but why go so basic when you could bring a cookie dough cream cheese ball instead? This sweet, sweet offering is perfectly paired with graham crackers to create a memorable dish for everyone to dream about.

Forget almond and peppermint bark — this is way better. Sweet, salty and super easy to make (you can be eating it in just over 30 minutes), this bark is as pretty as it is delicious.

Cookie dough for breakfast? Don’t mind if we do. These yummy oats are easy to make – just throw the ingredients into a Mason jar – and also skew on the healthier side. Who doesn’t like that?

Can’t decide if you want delectable chocolate brownies or sweet-and-savoury cookie dough? Enjoy the best of both worlds with these fabulous brownies. Oh, and don’t forget a side of vanilla ice cream.

There are cupcakes, and then there are cupcakes with a delightful surprise filling. These treats clearly fit into the latter category thanks to their delicate, cookie dough centres.

Cookie dough that’s been dipped in chocolate and that we can pop in our mouths? Um, yes please. These would not only be deadly at a party, but they’d make a super cute hostess present too.

Wait, wait, wait. Hummus that tastes like cookie dough and is healthy for us? Well that just sounds yummus. Cashews, maple syrup, beans and rolled oats combine for one of the most creative cookie dough concoctions we’ve ever seen. Don’t judge it ’till you try it.