Absolut’s lime-flavoured vodka will finally be available to Canadians

Vodka brand Absolut has a new lime-flavoured vodka that’ll deliver a fun twist to your cocktails this summer. Vodka-lime lemonade, anyone? Yeah, we thought so.

This popular drink launched in the U.S. earlier this year, but it’ll be available in Canada come mid-May.

With the smooth spirit profile of Absolut, Absolut Lime contains notes of fresh (you guessed it) lime that strike a refreshing balance somewhere between tart and sweet. And since this vodka contains all-natural ingredients and no added sugar, it tastes quite different from other lime-flavoured products out there. In other words, it tastes fresh, not fake.

Like other flavoured vodka (if you haven’t already tried it, Absolut Mandarin is another crowd-pleaser), Absolut Lime should be pretty easy to mix into any cocktail of choice. So after getting your hands on a bottle, which will cost around $28 depending on where you are in Canada, you just need to find the right recipes to try it in. Here are a few to get you started.

You can skip the infusion part of this recipe and get straight to mixing if you’re using Absolut Lime. All you need is some watermelon and a bottle of the good stuff.

This clever blogger adds mint and lemongrass into a simple syrup, creating the base for a great, thirst-quenching cocktail. So if it isn’t a work night, go ahead and mix in a shot of that lime vodka, too.

A true classic and a summer staple, best served in a copper mug. If you’re looking for a foolproof way to try out Absolut’s new product, this is it.

You probably don’t need to be told how to make lemonade, but this drink really does take the refreshing drink to another level. So why not use Absolut Lime vodka in place of regular vodka for an extra kick of citrus? If only all lemonade booths sold this tipple!

If the idea of a strawberry beer margarita appeals to you up until the tequila part, consider swapping it out for your new go-to flavoured vodka.

There’s nothing better than a minty booze-infused slushy on a hot day (or any day, really). To make this the ultimate refresher, try using lime vodka instead of regular vodka.