A restaurant in London is serving up Instagram kits

Allison Bowsher

July 14, 2017
As the #foodporn movement continues to rise, looking to social media for restaurant recommendations is becoming the norm. Which is why one restaurant in London is giving their customers the tools they need to take professional food pics.

Dirty Bones is a chain of restaurants that just opened its fourth location in Soho London, and has turned its new eatery into an Instagrammers paradise. More specifically, the restaurant is supplying patrons with what they call Instagram kits, which will allow hungry patrons to snap top-quality photos of their beautiful meals.

The kit includes a wide angel camera lens that can be attached to a smartphone, a small LED camera light, a charging dock to support multiple smartphones, and a tripod selfie stick, which allows customers to take aerial shots of their meals.

The restaurant has been tuned in to social media since opening, crafting unique and shareable offerings like the Sour Cream Pringles Rim Bloody Mary and The Fab Cocktail to celebrate Pride. But with the restaurant chain now offering Instagram kits for their customers, their social media numbers are poised to rise above competitors.

Love is fab Celebrating #PrideInLondon w/ The Fab cocktail & its perfectly rainbow crown.

A post shared by Dirty Bones (@dirtyboneslondon) on

According to Dirty Bones, “People love to share what they’re eating on social media, so we wanted to put together something that made it easier to get that perfect shot regardless of the lighting or time of day. More and more people are also using Instagram to help them decide where to eat, so as a restaurant group, it’s key for us to make sure that people are getting the best possible shots of all our dishes and drinks.”

Not only is the restaurant providing Instagram kits to make sure their food is photographed at a professional level, but they’ve also curated their menu to make each dish stand out on social media. The restaurant explained in a statement that “Dirty Bones’ menu has also been curated to provide picture-perfect, shareable content, with new trending dishes such as Fish Tacos standing alongside the iconic Mac Daddy Burger and Cheeseburger Dumplings.”

Delicious and photogenic; what could be better?

NYC-inspired comfort food feasting at @dirtyboneslondon Soho. Photo credit: @eatnlondon

A post shared by This Is Soho (@thisissoho) on

