A baker came up with an incredibly clever way to cut up tall cakes

What’s better than eating a piece of cake? How about eating a giant piece of cake? From birthday parties and anniversaries to finding any excuse you can to try out a delicious, new cake recipe, nothing takes the cake like, well, cake.

Creating one with multiple layers is nothing new, but as social media continues to influence food choices (more specifically, choosing meals and treats that look amazing with filters), extreme baking is becoming more commonplace. So, what do you do when you’ve created a stunning, multilayered cake that’s too much for a regular cake cutter to handle?

When your bestie cooks you the most delicious dinner ever, you bring cake! Layers of banana cake filled with freeze-dried plum Swiss meringue buttercream, toasted pecans & caramel. Decorated with meringue cacti Thank you @mena_sim & @m_zwolsee! A post shared by Katherine Sabbath (@katherine_sabbath) on Mar 12, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

We now have your answer.

Cutting slices of giant cakes usually results in a mess of crumbs and icing, with the baker’s original creation becoming nothing but a distant memory. But in a new video by baker Katherine Sabbath on her Instagram account, Sabbath uses her chocolate mud cake filled with raspberries and vanilla bean Swiss meringue buttercream to demonstrate how to properly cut a tall cake.

Using a long knife and a cutting board, Katherine shows how to support the entire side of the cake while cutting it and laying it down onto the cutting board. After that, simply put the cutting board to good use and cut vertical pieces of the tall cake. Use the long knife to carefully scoop the pieces of cake and cleanly set them down onto a plate. Messy slices no more!

A fine example of how to cut my whopper of a cake into responsible servings! The best thing about this is, you can always go back for seconds or thirds With thanks to Julie of @theofficialpandora for your nifty knife skills xo A post shared by Katherine Sabbath (@katherine_sabbath) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

The video has garnered over 1.2 million views in less than two weeks, meaning we’re not the only ones who have struggled with cutting tall cakes. It’s a good thing Sabbath has this cutting hack up her sleeve, especially considering many of her cakes are as tall as they are stunning.

Layers of chocolate fudge cake, filled with freeze-dried plum Swiss meringue buttercream, toasted pecans & chewy caramel bits. Happy birthday to my bestest mates, Mena & Mark! Love you guys! A post shared by Katherine Sabbath (@katherine_sabbath) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

